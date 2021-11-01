If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The End Of Dyeus is built on the joy of discovery

Surprise is right
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on
A warrior rushes at you with a sword in The End Of Dyeus

I almost don't want to tell you what The End Of Dyeus is. Surprise and discovery are among the things I enjoy most in games, and they're too often undermined in the modern age. Damned kids, with your wikis and your hashed tags. It's a first person fighting and exploration game that drops you in a pastoral fantasy world with no instruction beyond "find Dyeus" and some straightforward control explainers. The only thing I dislike is that I have no idea how to pronounce it, dramatically limiting my pun options.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch