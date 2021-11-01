The End Of Dyeus is built on the joy of discovery

The End Of Dyeus is built on the joy of discoverySurprise is right
I almost don't want to tell you what The End Of Dyeus is. Surprise and discovery are among the things I enjoy most in games, and they're too often undermined in the modern age. Damned kids, with your wikis and your hashed tags. It's a first person fighting and exploration game that drops you in a pastoral fantasy world with no instruction beyond "find Dyeus" and some straightforward control explainers. The only thing I dislike is that I have no idea how to pronounce it, dramatically limiting my pun options.
