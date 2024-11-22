The Factorio dev's next game may take inspiration from World Of Warcraft

A little teaser story to end the week, care of Maw reader MiniMatt. Factorio devs Wube Software have dropped the vaguest of hints about their next game project, or at least, shared one of their current inspirations: World Of Warcraft.

The news comes in the shape of a wrap-up article about the Factorio Space Age expansion, which we think is pretty decent. There's a few paragraphs on player stats, bugs and the official soundtrack, and then, a brief aside on future projects.

"This is one of the most frequent questions I'm getting," writes developer Kovarex. "Well, I'm not really sure, but we are playing with different kinds of ideas for the next game. Will we figure out something worth doing? Maybe.

"To clear my head, and gather a little bit of inspiration, I decided to experience the Fresh World of Warcraft world for a while, you can find me in the Fresh server in the guild called Factory must grow," he adds. "The game I'm thinking about is related to WoW in a similar way as to how Factorio is related to Minecraft."

And there you have it. Told you it was brief. Yes, I am currently scrunching my eyes up and trying to solve the following quasi-mathematical equation: (factory builder/block builder) = (massively multiplayer RPG/???).

Let me know if you figure anything out. Many thanks again to MiniMatt, who also tipped us off about that spiritual successor to Kerbal Space Program from the original creator of DayZ.