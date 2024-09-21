The Finals' fourth season kicks off next week with a new map, new tutorial and the return of ranked Cashout

The Finals' fourth season approaches. It'll kick off on September 26th, with a new map, a new tutorial and the restoration of Cashout as the core ranked mode. There's a new trailer below, which is worth watching even if you don't play The Finals, says I.

The Finals just has the best trailers in video games right now. I'm sure I've written about this before, but just look at this thing. Almost all of it in-game, showing things you can actually do; the graphic design and way the logos and adverts are intercut or overlayed into the game world; the sound design, like the announcer yelling "Showtime!" being stretched out and overwhelmed by the sounds of action. It's a treat just to watch.

The action above is taking place within Fortune Stadium, the new map being added for season four, which has three distinct areas based upon the (fictional) corporate sponsors for this season. Naturally, it's fully destructible, as all The Finals' maps are.

Season three of The Finals introduced a new mode, Terminal Attack, and made it the game's ranked mode. Apparently it didn't go so well. "We know the switch to Terminal Attack as ranked mode was a misstep. But with missteps come learnings, and while we believe in TA and saw many of you playing and enjoying it, it's just not quite the right fit for our Ranked Play or the core of The Finals," according to the official season four announcement post.

The Finals also introduced the World Tour - designed to be more playful, less competitive than the Ranked matches can be otherwise, while still offering progression - and it continues in season four. The update should also bring a new tutorial, a new battle pass, and the usual tranche of new cosmetics when it launches next week.