The First Descendant has "decided to make adjustments" to "barely-changed" Destiny 2 icons

Last week, Destiny 2 enjoyer-in-public Paul Tassi of Forbes wrote an article pointing out the similarities between The First Descendant’s in-game icons and those used by Bungie’s multiplayer looter shooter. Nexon have since reached out to Tassi, saying they’re taking the concerns seriously, and will be make adjustments so that the imagery "clearly reflects the unique identity" of their Warframe-Destiny hybrid GaaS shooter.

“It’s pretty clear that if these weren’t flat-out taken from Destiny they were copied almost exactly with those small additions or subtractions added,” wrote Tassi in the first article, sharing several comparison images like the one below. Tassi also points out comparisons between guns, enemies, some promotional art, and a skull icon.

Image credit: Paul Tassi/Forbes.

Whether you think there’s any veracity to these comparisons or not - although let’s be honest, some of them are incredibly suspect - Nexon themselves decided to reach out to Tassi with a statement. In short it basically says: uh, sorry about that, we’ll get right on it.

"The First Descendant, as a looter shooter game, was developed with a deep affection and respect for other games in the genre," said Nexon. "Destiny 2, being a globally renowned looter shooter game, is also personally admired and respected by the team, and it has served as an inspiration during the development process. We have taken the concerns raised seriously and decided to make adjustments to ensure that the imagery that may appear similar clearly reflects the unique identity of our game."

I don’t really care much about The First Descendant, although if Nexon go back and draw moustaches and glasses on all the offending icons, I will champion it until the day it dies. Despite my personal lack of enthusiasm for getting involved with another forever-shooter right now, I did chat to Nexon about how they’ve designed their endgame to not rely on "meaningless DPS" or "piling on specs", which is admirable.