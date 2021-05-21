The Forgotten City has revealed a July release window and new quest trailer

Giant Skyrim mod turned standalone game The Forgotten City has shown off another questing trailer to walk you through its ancient history mystery. The game still looks quite nice, and the new walkthrough is narrated by voice actor Steven Kelly, who'll tell you all about sneaking into a shrine to Diana to nick her bow. That's just one of the capers you'll get up to when The Forgotten City launches this July, the developers have announced.

If you'd not followed along with The Forgotten City before, or played its Skyrim mod campaign, it's a time looping murder plot all about the Golden Rule. Not the one I got taught in school though. This one's a bit more fire and brimstone, where everyone in this ancient Roman town is doomed to be turned into golden statues if any one of them commits a sin. Say, has anyone written down what things are considered sins? You know, just like a quick cheat cheet for us forgetful folks?

All I'm saying is that thieving from the temples of gods might be on the list. Or maybe it's not, since that's what you're getting up to in this new quest trailer and everyone didn't immediately turn to shiny statues after.

The quest qalkthrough shows off a bit of the town's exterior bits, including a fancy zipline for getting across bits of it. You'll also get a bit of the small environment puzzles you'll be solving along the way, like using that fancy bow you've hijacked to turn living things to gold. At the center of it all is of course the main mystery of how all these folks got turned into golden statues, which you're meant to prevent by going back in time to work out how to stop it.

Katharine talked with The Forgotten City's lead developer last year about rebuilding the former mod from the ground up. "Fundamentally it's a similar experience, but it's better, more polished, more interesting, deeper and darker," said Nick Pearce. "There's definitely heaps of content here for people who played the mod and are on the fence about whether to play this. I want to make games for intelligent adults who could figure things out for themselves - there just aren't enough of them."

Modern Storyteller have announced that The Forgotten City is launching on Steam in July. It was originally expected at the end of last year but got a bump into this year due to Covid-19. The developers haven't mentioned a specific date yet, but July is your window.