The fourth We Were Here series co-op puzzler is coming this year

Co-op puzzle fans prepare your microphones, there's another game in the castle escape series We Were Here arriving this year. As with past games in the series, We Were Here Forever is a slightly spooky escape room adventure that requires you and a pal to coordinate via walkie-talkie while trapped in different areas of the frosty Castle Rock. Hopefully you won't actually be stuck there forever, unless your pals are terrible at puzzles, that is.

"You and your friend are trapped in the realm of Castle Rock with no way out-were you betrayed, or simply not that clever?" Total Mayhem Games say. "Work together to explore and solve puzzles in this mysterious Antarctic adventure."

You'd think that explorers would stop getting themselves stuck in this darn castle, but it's up to you to find a way out again. Total Mayhem say that We Were Here Forever will be the biggest game in the series so far, with new puzzles that will take you deeper into the castle than before.

The series has been a favorite for my best pal and I over the years. The puzzles are often a good time, relying on you and your partner developing a shared language over walkie-talkie because the clues to progress are divided up between you. Nothing puts your friendship to the test quite like describing the fine differences between two medieval maces while a wall of spikes threatens to crush you. Or hollering while you attempt to guide your friend through a maze with your voice while they panic.

We Were Here Forever is exepcted to launch late in 2021. You can find it over on Steam until then.