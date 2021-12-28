If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The fourth RPS 2021 Christmas Cracker

An actual dad joke
Every year our clone forms degrade, and Katharine spends the winter break copying each consciousness into a new body. Don't worry: we can't feel a thing! Since our new forms are still coming online from their time spent in the primordial flesh soup vat of the RPS Treehouse, we can't post over Christmas, so we've prepared some Christmas Cracker jokes instead! You can help fund the research into longer-lasting clone bodies with the RPS supporter program.

Now, time to enjoy your nice joke!

Q: What do all shapes consider to be their father figure?

A: The Paternal Cylinder

