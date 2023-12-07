The Game Awards 2023 liveblog

The Game Awards are back tonight, as is our Game Awards liveblog. I’ll be doing the turbo-reporting solo this year, and since the main show kicks off at 12:30am GMT (that’s 7:30pm ET and 4:30pm PT), you lucky readers can follow both an announcement-rammed awards gig and one hardware hack’s public crumbling into exhausted, sleepless ruin. Live!

Once again hosted by Geoff "Two seconds of silence" Keighley, the Game Awards 2023 will mix up its trophy handouts with both updates on previously-known games and some brand new reveals. We already know that Fortnite’s upcoming Rocket Racing mode will feature, as will a preview of Guilty Gear Strive’s next playable fighter, but the real big news remains unscooped. Maybe another glimpse at Death Stranding 2? More Baldur’s Gate 3, besides it likely sweeping the actual awards bit? Or perhaps the rumoured new EA Originals game will become considerably less of a rumour. No matter what, I’d bet a pair of Geoff’s favourite trainers that we’ll see that GTA 6 trailer again.

Here’s the livestream, to watch along:

Even after splitting off the more indie-focused Day of the Devs, the whole event is supposedly between two and half and three hours long (!). That means there’s plenty of time to settle down, pop some mordant wit in the comments, and shout at me to wake up if I fall unconscious. Just kidding, I’d never risk missing the possible live performance of that banger Alan Wake 2 song. See you back here later.