The Game Awards 2024 has run its course, and among the awards, trailers, and celebrity cameos there were a great many intriguing announcements. Ranging from Naughty Dog's brand new game Intergalactic to the unexpected news of an Okami sequel, there was very nearly something for everyone this year.

If you missed some or all of TGA, or you just want a refresher of everything that went on, engage your scroll wheel to review everything announced at The Game Awards 2024.

The Game Awards 2024: Everything announced

At a glance, here's everything that was announced at The Game Awards 2024:

The Witcher 4 revealed with Ciri at the helm

We've been waiting a good long while for this. A characteristically excellent and darkly mysterious trailer from CDPR heralds our first proper look of The Witcher 4, with an older Ciri grappling against a powerful monster. All the familiar Witcher trimmings are here. Silver swords, the Quen sign, and the cat-like eyes of a well-prepared monster hunter. And plenty of gore.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a brand new Naughty Dog game

Naughty Dog have apparently been working on this since 2020. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a brand new sci-fi bounty hunting tale that we really don't know much about right now, although the trailer does look like the sort to contain a whole heapload of hidden details that players will figure out in the coming days. No word yet on release date, and there probably won't be for a while, but for now we at least know it exists, and it's looking nice and Naughty-Dog-y.

Surprise Elden Ring spinoff announced, with PvP and PvE arena-like combat

Elden Ring: Nightreign came out of nowhere at this year's Game Awards. Coming in 2025, it's a three-player co-op game with a focus on arena-based PvP and PvE battles. It obviously makes use of Elden Ring's excellent Souls-esque combat, but is it more or do things look a little faster-paced in this trailer than we're used to seeing from FromSoft?

A tense and fascinating first look at the next project from Shadow Of The Colossus devs

From the creator of Ico, Shadow Of The Colossus, and The Last Guardian... Now that's bound to turn heads. These are some absolutely beloved games from the PS2 era, and this first trailer for their as-yet-untitled new project was probably the most engaging trailer of the night for me.

Ah, finally, the Borderlands 4 trailer we've been waiting for

So this is what the next big looter shooter will look like: shinier, grander, but still very unmistakeably Borderlands. Check out the new trailer above, which reveals a 2025 release window.

Work begins on the Okami sequel, after 18 years

Okami is a word that, when spoken among a group of 30-something gamers, will often evoke sighs or murmurs of appreciation. It's no wonder that Geoff hyped up this world premiere something fierce then. Okami getting a sequel after nearly two decades? That's news, right there.

New The Outer Worlds 2 trailer gives off real Guardians Of The Galaxy vibes

Obsidian's quirky space-based RPG The Outer Worlds did a few things right and a few things wrong. I think I am curious enough about the sequel to give it a go though, even if the humour is about as hit-or-miss as the game itself. Or maybe I'm just tired and cranky, who knows. Nic probably has better opinions in his brief writeup on this new look at The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay trailer.

Mafia: The Old Country will launch next Summer

Some good-looking Scicilian fields and faces are on display in this cinematic trailer for Mafia: The Old Country, coming in Summer 2025.

Tales Of The Shire is looking incredibly cosy, coming in March

Tales Of The Shire got a new gameplay trailer, narrated by YouTuber Cozy K. Expect lots of comfy furniture-positioning when this chill new take on Lord Of The Rings arrives on 25th March.

Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 is coming to early access in 2026

Some very nice snowy and icy scenes here. A cosy wilderness vibe slowly transitions into something more akin to Frostpunk or This War Of Mine. Sadly we'll have quite a while to wait and see, because Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 is currently aiming to arrive in early access sometime in 2026.

The First Berserker: Khazan is coming on 27th March 2025

Joe and Anthony Russo are on-screen next, heralding a dark new The First Berserker: Khazan cinematic trailer. Lots of berserking over towering demonic enemies ensues, followed by the release date reveal: 27th March 2025. Because Spring wasn't busy enough already.

The Last Of Us: Part 2 Remastered confirmed for PC on 3rd April

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PC, as we all knew it would. As if it needed remastering already. I mean, come on.

FF7 Rebirth gets a PC release date in January

Almost missed this announcement! Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming to PC on 23rd January 2025. Not long to wait at all!

Thick As Thieves trailer shows off an unusual mix of PvP and stealth

I do quite like the idea of messing up the plans of stealthy rivals while keeping out of sight of the NPC baddies. We got a decent look at upcoming PvP stealth game Thick As Thieves with this lovely-looking trailer.

Slay The Spire 2 gets a tongue-in-cheek gameplay trailer

Slay The Spire 2 gets a decent and quirky first look at some very familiar looking gameplay. Lots of cards, lots of nice slashing animations, and a reminder of its early access release: it's still coming in 2025.

Hazelight reveals their new co-op game, Split Fiction

Dragons and shady tech corporations. Flying pigs and spherical drones. The new game from the devs behind It Takes Two tells a bold story about getting trapped in two fictional worlds at once: one fantasy, and the other sci-fi. It's called Split Fiction.

Dive The Diver's In The Jungle DLC announced for late 2025

There'll be lots of people excited for this: Dave The Diver is getting its first full DLC. In The Jungle looks to send Dave a bit further out than usual in search of all the best fishies, and it's coming in less than 12 months.

Project Century is the new undertaking from the Like A Dragon devs

Brutal fights in the rain in 1915 Japan? Alright, you have my attention. We've got a nice jazz-fuelled world premiere here for Project Century, a new project from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, creators of Like A Dragon (and, fun fact, those Super Monkey Ball games from my childhood).

Core Keeper devs announce Kyora, another gorgeously lit pixel art survival game

Core Keeper was a huge hit with my family, so I'm well up for their next entry into the survival crafting genre. Kyora switches to a side-on platformer view, and while brief, the trailer showed off a lot of good-looking mining in some marvellously-lit caves.

Rematch is a football game from the Sifu devs, coming Summer 2025

I'm very intrigued at the prospect of a different kind of football game. This trailer for Rematch looks stylised and gorgoeus, and with the devs behind Sifu at the helm, I have a suspicion it's gonna feel pretty great to play.

Solasta 2 announced with a new cinematic and gameplay trailer

I know nothing about Solasta, but evil purple Kerrigan is looking pretty cool in this trailer for Solasta 2, which proceeds to show off a lot of turn-based combat shenanigans in a short space of time.

Palworld: Feybreak update arrives shortly before Christmas

I'd like to thank this next video for cutting short that blissful period of months during which I'd forgotten that Palworld is a thing that exists. Anywho, the new update, Feybreak, is arriving just in time for Christmas, on 23rd December.

Killing Floor 3 is coming in March

Lots of co-op splattering of gore-filled mutated creatures can be found in this explosive trailer for Killing Floor 3, which is arriving on our PCs sometime in March, apparently.

Multiplayer horror-comedy Midnight Murder Club enters a crossplay beta

This looks like a good and silly time, if you can amass a good bunch of friends willing to shoot each other in a dark haunted house. Midnight Murder Club's crossplay-enabled beta is open right now.

Helldivers 2's new Illuminati faction is out now

Next up is a cinematic for Helldivers 2's new update, which introduces the new Illuminati faction, along with a new number of locales across which to do battle for the good of democracy. And that update, Omens Of Tyranny, is out now!

Den Of Wolves gives us our first look at its high-stakes heist gameplay

Remember Den Of Wolves, that game from the Payday devs that is basically Payday: The Heist, but not Payday? It's got a trailer showing off plenty of said heisting, and more than a little jumping around and shooting big guns.

Demon-chopping platformer Ninja Gaiden Ragebound is in development

Filled with bombastic old-school platforming and tonnes of lovely-looking pixelated animations, the first trailer of the night announced the development of the brand new Ninja Gaiden Ragebound.

Shadow Labyrinth announced, has dark evil Pacmen

I'm as confused as you are right now. It's a new take on Pacman, that's for sure.

Cosy car boot-filling and un-filling sim One Move Away coming 2025

This one looks very sweet. One Move Away is coming sometime next year, and it's a cute little physics sim about one of the most familiar and stressful times of early adult life: moving all your belongings from old home to new home.

Colourful mobile game Steel Paws announced

Very little was given away about this adorable-looking upcoming mobile game, except that it's being made by Yu Suzuki, of Shenmue and Virtua Fighter fame.

Stalcraft: X Operations is a rather derpier take on the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

This new trailer for free-to-play Stalcraft: X Operations is as stylish as it is nonsensical. It's quite funny looking at this after spending so much time with Stalker 2.

Catly trailer has lots of CGI cats that ride that line between adorable and uncanny

We're big fans of cats here in the RPS treehouse, so I'm likely to end up playing Catly, even though this trailer has hit me right in the uncanny valley bone.

Fragpunk is a 5v5 hero shooter with cards that make it rain or give players tiny heads

Oooh, there's some nice-looking rain here. You know I love nice-looking rain. The rest of the trailer for Fragpunk looks absolutely bonkers, but go judge for yourself. It looks like fairly standard fare hero shooter stuff, except for the fact that you can use cards to change the rules of the match in increasingly silly ways, like giving everyone tiny heads.

Steel Hunters trailer announces its playtest, starting right now

The new giant mech project from Wargaming is Steel Hunters, and this bombastic trailer announces its playtest, which is live from now until 22nd December. I'm looking at the trailer right now, and I see lots of missiles and energy shields. Never has a video game looked more like a video game.

Clive from Final Fantasy joins the roster of Tekken 8 next week

As someone who has never played a Tekken game, nor, I'm ashamed to admit, a Final Fantasy game, I have absolutely no opinion on this whatsoever. But hey, here's the trailer if you want it!

Splitgate 2 is coming in 2025, looks as portal-y as ever

I had a great albeit short time with Splitgate, though I must admit I'm surprised to see a sequel appearing. Hey, I'm up for it. This is bound to be one of the most brain-bending PvP shooters around when it releases next year.

Chaotic mech-em-up Mechabreak is coming in Spring 2025

Everything happened so fast in this trailer for Mechabreak that I'm still recovering from the migraine hours later. Somehow I still want to play it when it arrives next Spring.

New Virtua Fighter game is in development at SEGA

Lots of very loud, slow-motion close-up explosions punctuate a short teaser for the latest Virtua Fighter being developed by SEGA.

Turok Origins is a third-person co-op shooter sequel

Damn, that dinosaur just got an axe through the head! Ah, it's a Turok sequel. That makes more sense.

The Warframe: 1999 expansion is coming tomorrow. Today. Whichever.

Warframe has been around for so long, and has so many parts to it, that I'm scared to even talk about it. But it looks like the new 1999 expansion is imminent, and iut has a very good angry metal sphinx cat in the trailer.

Onimusha: Way Of The Sword is coming in 2026

I've been reliably informed by my older colleagues that Onimusha was indeed a game series, and in a couple years' time it'll be reborn with Way Of The Sword. If the cinematic trailer is anything to go by, expect lots of slicing your way through giant monsters with wonderfully shiny katanas.

Dungeon & Fighter: Arad is a new ARPG from Nexon

A really excellent space whale is just about the only thing I could make sense of in this overflowingly anime trailer for Dungeon & Fighter: Arad, courtesy of Nexon.

A new look at Summer 2025's Dying Light: The Beast

Ah yes, I remember this from previous nights spent trying to stay awake during the Game Awards. Techland have been busy cooking Dying Light: The Beast, and they're ready to show off some unsettling story beats in this in-engine trailer. This tighter, more streamlined Dying Light game is due to arrive next summer.

Post Malone's massive new update for Hunt: Showdown 1896 is out now

Hunt Showdown's Murder Circus is out now, with lots of horrifying clowns to pepper with Winfields and Scottfields. Check out the trailer, and I'll see you in the bayou later on.

Squid Game: Unleashed is joining Netflix Games on 17th December

Squid Game: Unleashed appears to be pretty much exactly Squid Game, but with funny ragdolls instead of actual death. Watch the over-the-top trailer above.

New co-op romp Stage Fright is coming, courtesy of the Overcooked devs

Overcooked is one of the most brilliant couch co-op games in recent times, and Ghost Town Games looks to recapture that magic with Stage Fright, a vibrant and quirky game about... outrunning horrible monsters? I'm not really sure. Looks like a good fun time though.

Fortnite is first-person now, it seems

Fortnite's new Ballistic game mode turns everything first-person, and is just the latest way in which Fortnite is slowly taking over the entire industry.

Dispatch is a story-driven game about dispatching superheroes to combat crimes

Laura Bailey and Aaron Paul introduced (at length) upcoming game Dispatch from former Telltale devs, which offers a very Telltale-esque, playful story about playing as a retired(?) superhero who works in a dispatch centre, sending other heroes to combat various threats and crimes about the city. Doesn't sound bad! Superheroes in an office setting gives me Incredibles vibes, which is never a bad thing.

Medieval fantasy Crimson Desert is coming in late 2025

Crimson Desert has finally got a release date... Wait, no, just a release window, goshdarnit. It's coming in "late 2025", which I suppose is better than early 2025, given the number of games coming out this coming February and March. The upcoming medieval fantasy game is a successor of sorts to Black Desert Online, but without the "online" part. It looks shiny.

Double Dragon Revive will revitalise the 1987 hit on 23 October 2025

There's been an awful lot of fighting in the rain this TGA, and I'm not complaining. This next trailer showed off Double Dragon Revive, a modern reimagining of the classic arcade fighting game from nearly a decade before I was born. Sorry, made you feel old there, didn't I.

Solo Leveling webtoon gets its own game next year

A trailer for Solo Leveling: Arise showed off lots of shwings and zooping energy blades, and more than a few horrible monsters as the backdrop for all your shwinging and zooping. This action RPG adaptation for the incredibly popular webtoon is coming sometime in 2025.

Lego Fortnite has added "Odyssey" to the end of its name

I haven't heard much about Lego Fortnite in a hot second, but apparently it's now called "Lego Fortnite Odyssey", and a new trailer shows off a group of friends going to do some blocky adventuring on a mountain filled with swirling purple evil-ness.

Infinity Nikki reminds everyone that it's out, and good

Infinity Nikki really is annoyingly good. Just an endlessly enjoyable romp through a massive open world, collecting Whimstars and teaching villagers to find the goodness in life. As long as you ignore its gacha mechanics, that is. This trailer is basically just there to say that Nikki is here, and it's good, although we did also get a nice new look at a "Shooting Stars" event that presumably is coming soon.

Zenless Zone Zero reveals its new character, Astra

I really must give Zenless Zone Zero a try, after having such a surprisingly grand time with both Genshin and Honkai: Star Rail. Now looks like a decent time for it, too, with version 1.4 releasing on the 18th and bringing with it a new celebrity singer character, Astra Yao.

Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 update shows off its new world, Amphoreus

A susprisingly jazzy trailer for Honkai: Star Rail's new 3.0 update gives us a predictably lovely-looking glimpse of Amphoreus, the Hoyo gacha game's latest sci-fi setting.

Wuthering Waves is coming to PS5 next year

Genshin-like gacha game Wuthering Waves had a brief window this TGA to reveal that it's coming to PS5 in 2025, which it did with a brand new gameplay trailer.

Screamer, a 90s racing series that only Graham remembers, is making a return

Digging around for information on the new reimagining of classic racing series Screamer is unlikely to turn up much right now, so all we have to go on is the above trailer - which admittedly does look very nice. But it's a cinematic, it's meant to look nice. I don't know, ask Graham, he's the one who knows what Screamer even is.

A teeny tiny new teaser dropped for Sonic Racing Crossworlds

That was the fastest, least informative teaser trailer I've ever seen, but alrighty, looks like a new Sonic Racing game is in development!

Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad coming in 2025 on mobile

I didn't expect a Game Of Thrones game at all, let alone one with all the show actors doing their own voice acting, nor one that actually looks quite decent. Oh, it's mobile-only. Never mind!

