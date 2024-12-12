Come join us for our Game Awards 2024 liveblog

Tonight is The Game Awards 2024, the first since Geoff Keighley killed E3 and consumed its heart in front of a group of screaming schoolchildren. Just saying, this had better be good, Geoff, especially after the 2023 show’s "embarrassing" shooing-off of developers whose acceptance speeches cut into that valuable trailer showcase time.

Who will need to please wrap it up this time? Which games will be revealed? Will there be a musical number to top last year’s Herald of Darkness performance? (That was fun, actually, fair play on that one.) You can find out right along with us, as we once again fire up the RPS liveblog-o-tron to report all the developments as they happen. Even the ones that happen at 3:45am, when I’ll be desperately trying not to collapse into my keyboard like a felled tree.

Speaking of, said blog will go live just before The Games Awards itself kicks off, at 12:30am GMT / 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT. Why not watch along with us using the embedded stream below, and sling us some comments of your own? See you then.

