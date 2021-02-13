The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is coming to PC, says yet another leak

It looks like The Great Ace Attorney series is headed to PC. That's as distinct from the great Ace Attorney series, which was already released on PC in 2019. Let me explain.

Gematsu has spotted that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been given a rating on PC by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The Great Ace Attorney games are spin-offs from the Phoenix Wright detective games.

This isn't a huge surprise, as the existence of the The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles was first revealed as a consequence of the Capcom data breach back in November 2020. Chronicles would bundle together The Great Ace Attorney: The Adventure of Ryūnosuke Naruhodō and its sequel, The Resolve of Ryūnosuke Naruhodō, in much the same way the Ace Attorney Trilogy bundled the first three games together for PC.

The Great Ace Attorney games shift the courtroom investigations of the main series to the dawn of the 20th century. They were released as Nintendo 3DS exclusives in 2015 and 2017, but never localised into English or released outside of Japan.

Unlike the fourth game, Apollo Justice, these spin-offs both have Shu Takumi at the helm, who was director and writer of the original Phoenix Wright trilogy. At the same time, it adds juries to trials rather than just a single judge, a feature first introduced in the fourth Ace Attorney game.

Hopefully the bundle gets officially announced soon, so we can all pretend to be surprised. In the meantime, check out Katharine and Matthew's joint review of the Ace Attorney trilogy. They love these games so much that I feel as if I'm writing this story just for them.