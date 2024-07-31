The Great Fluctus is No Man’s Sky with beans, slug milk, alien volleyball, egg arguments, and a massive flying frog

In case you skipped the headline, I’ll repeat myself. Among the wonderful sights contained in space-poking adventure game The Great Fluctus are: beans, slug milk, alien volleyball, egg arguments, and massive frog. Additional screenshots suggest this frog later acquires wings. Like a captive Generation Game host, I am helpless but to shout out more incredible sights as they flutter past on the conveyor belt of pure flippin' videogame before me. It’s got dance parties with horrible gorilla aliens. It’s got building, namely the Statue Of Liberty out of goop, just as George Washington’s goop clone intended. It’s also got just sitting on a bench, enjoying some lovely serene space scenery. Feast your famished face on the trailer.

“A very relaxing game to zone out for an hour, all while exploring cozy alien worlds, trading with mutants, rebuilding society and saving the world,” reads the Steam page. “You're on a mission to explore strange new worlds, trade with quirky mutants, and rebuild society.” Said society has fallen to the evils of too much phone, apparently, which I’d say was a bit trite and unimaginative if the trailer hadn’t already convinced me that imagination was in no short supply here.

As you explore, you’ll “form bonds with quirky characters and guide entire civilizations, influencing their future through your choices and quests.” There’s a part in the trailer where you lead a small band of gribblies towards what is maybe a battle? Less interesting to me is the entire story laid out on Steam, which is decidedly a case of “please, say less," but your mileage may vary. Still, I’m a very large sucker for very large frogs, so this one’s a wishlist for me. No release date as of yet, but it looks as if The Great Fluctus is the work of just one developer. Let them cook their space beans, say I.