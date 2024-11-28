The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, my gaming headset of choice, is over £70 / $70 off for Black Friday

All that writing about gaming earbuds yesterday has reignited my appreciation for the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, the PC headset I’ve been donning every day for... ooh, maybe two and a half years now? It sounds lovely, is comfortable enough to wear for hours, and has such a long battery life that we should probably just consider it witchcraft by now. Also, it’s just had its price cut for Black Friday week, dropping to a very agreeable £110 in the UK and $126.

Why pay triple figures for a single peripheral, in a sale or otherwise? There are certainly cheaper wireless headsets, and ones with better microphones (it’s fine for Discord but I wouldn’t record a podcast with it). But besides it possessing a beefy bass kick that most headsets lack, I really can’t overstate the convenience of having a cable-free headset that can run for hundreds of hours off a single charge. How many exactly, I can’t say – HyperX reckon 300 hours but I’m fairly certain I’ve exceeded that. I can’t even remember the last time I charged this thing. Summer? Maybe?

The long and short of it is that this is an excellent premium headset and I highly recommend you go buy one if you’re even remotely of the wireless persuasion. Come to think of it, I convinced Alice B (RPS in peace) to get one of these a while back, and she said it was – and I quote – “good”. Double endorsement, there you have it.