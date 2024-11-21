The jazz is as smooth as the spritework in murder mystery Loco Motive, out now

I go through this life burdened by the knowledge that I will never be framed for murder on a luxurious, multiple-day train journey. Not for me the thrill of flushing out the true culprit (or culprits???) between visits to the exquisitely upholstered dining car, against the backdrop of passing mountains. The best I can hope for is getting chewed out for hogging the toilet on a crowded commuter train to Leeds.

If you too know this pain, this anguish, maybe check out Loco Motive. It's out today, and is a comedy murder mystery set aboard a 1930s express train, with three playable characters. It looks and sounds like one of the old LucasArts point-and-clickers (with the option of direct character control), featuring gorgeous animated sprites and some nicely overblown voice-acting. Possibly best of all, it's billed as an item-combining puzzler "that won't leave you head-scratching for hours". I hate scratching my head for hours! How do you think I got this hairline? Anyway, all aboard the trai(n)ler!

Katharine (RPS in peace) saw Loco Motive at EGX last October, and was rather taken by it. Her preview makes mention of dowagers, geezers, "Elvis-like bouffants" and "6-foot human labradors". Puzzle scenarios might see you (spoilers!) combining a desk fan with a rolled-up newspaper to create a wind funnel and blow over a coat stand to dislodge a set of keys. "It's truly lovely stuff, and every moment just oozes with style and slick exaggeration," Katharine concluded.

There's a smooth jazz score contributed by Wildfrost and Space Haven composer Paul Zimmermann, and the cute option to telephone an in-game helpline for assistance with puzzles. Loco Motive is also verified for Steam Deck, and the cutaway carriage perspective certainly looks like it'll scrub up well on a handheld widescreen.

Read more on Steam. Ah, trains are brilliant, aren't they. Did you know you can develop video games on trains? Did you know some trains are ravenous cosmic monsters? Did you know trains can be cyberpunk? Trains!!!