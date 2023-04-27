If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The joy of standing still in Vampire Survivors

It's the little things

A warrior stands in a grassy field surrounded by skeletons and blue fire in Vampire Survivors
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on

Forgive me, I'm someone who's recently got a Steam Deck and I'm going through the honeymoon phase. Except it's a phase which is unlikely to end? Anyway, it's proven to be an excellent way to rinse Vampire Survivors, a game I wouldn't - I have nothing against those who do - play upright on a monitor. Survival is best served on the couch, curled up like a shrimp with the blood draining from my arms as I hold the TV slab at some atrocious angle.

Anyway, I've come to realise that Vampire Survivors might be a game about running away, but actually peaks when you come to a standstill. There's a special kind of joy to be had when you're able to stop and idle.

