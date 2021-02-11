If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to PC

Exclusively on Epic, including KH3, 1.5 Remix and 2.5 Remix
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
A screenshot of Kingdom Hearts 3 showing Olaf and other Disney characters.

The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to PC for the first time, exclusively via the Epic Games Store. That includes Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Remix, 2.5 Remix, the 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue compilation, 2019's Kingdom Hearts 3, and 2020's rhythm action spin-off Melody Of Memory. They'll be released on March 30th, so not long to wait.

The Kingdom Hearts reveal was one of the announcements during the Epic Games Store Spring showcase. You can read all our coverage of that here. Technical issues with the livestream meant that the showcase was marred by heavy compression artefacts, pulled offline, and restarted.

Epic confirmed the news with a tweet that embedded the trailer, however.

The Kingdom Hearts series blends characters from across multiple Disney films with characters and storytelling by Square Enix. Think big spiky-haired anime heroes hanging out with Mickey, Goofy, and Olaf from Frozen, as per the image above. It also develops its own convoluted mythology over the series, like many JRPGs. That's maybe obvious from the fact the compilation being released as part of this is called "2.8 Final Chapter Prologue", and includes a game called "Kingdom Hears 0.2: Birth By Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage".

We'll start scrambling around to cover these games in more detail soon. In the meantime, you can watch the full EGS showcase below.

