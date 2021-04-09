The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel IV is out now on PC

After its previous PS4 launches, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel IV has now landed a worldwide launch on PC. This is the finale of the Trails Of Cold Steel story, bringing all of Class VII back together to save the world from all-out war. The fourth game in the series has just launched on PC today, so you can dig into the final chapter yourself.

"The Erebonian Empire is on the brink of all-out war! Taking place shortly after the ending of Trails of Cold Steel III, the heroes of Class VII find themselves against the full force of the Empire in an attempt to stop its path of total domination," say the developers. "Further, the hero of the Erebonian Civil War and Class VII's instructor, Rean Schwarzer, has gone missing. Now, the students of Class VII, old and new, must unite with heroes from all over the continent to create the only chance the world has to be spared from total destruction."

You can catch a bit of the combat up there in the gameplay trailer from last summer. Nihon Falcom say that the usual Legend Of Heroes combat is getting a few new bits, including S-craft skills, mech summons, and the return of powerful Lost Arts abilities. They say that Trails Of Cold Steel IV also boasts the largest roster of characters in series history, bringing together heroes from Class VII, Liberl, and Crossbell's Special Support.

Trails Of Cold Steel IV is out now on PC on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for $60.