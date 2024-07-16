The Lenovo Legion Go has dropped to its lowest-ever UK price on Prime Day 2024

Apologies for the two handheld-minded deals posts in a row, readers, but I’ve just noticed that the Prime Day 2024 has made the Lenovo Legion Go – a bulky but commendably unique handheld Windows PC – cheaper than it’s ever been in the UK. Provided you’ve got an Amazon Prime account, or at least the free Prime trial, the 512GB model can be yours for £569, a saving of £131. Not bad, for a device with a higher-rez display and more graphical horsepower than the Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED.

Not to mention the Legion Go’s party trick: the controllers detach, Nintendo Switch-style, with the right one able to turn into an improvised upright-style mouse. You’ll need a stable, flat surface to use this properly, a requirement that isn’t always forthcoming when you’re out and about, but I’ve found that with some practice it makes for a very workable combination of gamepad and classic mouse controllin’.

Yes, like that. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

A few other retailers have the 512GB Legion Go for £599, but Amazon are cutting the deepest for now with £569 – again, an all-time low for this model.

UK deals:

Admittedly, I haven’t been keeping as close an eye on US prices, but it’s worth noting that Best Buy currently have the same Legion Go spec for $100 off. That brings it down to £600, ten bucks less than Amazon’s current list price. Best Buy obviously don’t ask for a Prime membership, either.

US deals:

I usually reach for the Steam Deck OLED when I’m in the mood for some ambulatory PC games – better battery life, y’see – but the Legion Go is an admirable alternative, in its own, quirkily break-apart way. Especially at £569.

For seasonal PC hardware deals of a more desktoppy nature, check out our Prime Day deals hub. That's full of picks from Amazon specifically, while our Anti-Prime Day deals hub rounds up the best of the rest.