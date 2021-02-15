The living monsters Little Nightmares 2 are scarier than the dead ones in The Medium

The living monsters Little Nightmares 2 are scarier than the dead ones in The MediumOut of the minds of babes
So, the last couple of things I reviewed were both horror games: Little Nightmares 2 and The Medium. They're also both a slightly different kind of horror game. Most games that style themselves as psychological horror, I have found, are actually mostly jump scares, with the psychological aspect provided by either some tentacles or cornices that look a bit genital, or the scattered pages of a diary detailed a woman's descent into madness because of something her husband and/or children did.
Little Nightmares 2 and The Medium are both actually genuinely trying to mine psychological themes for their horror - indeed, in the latter you actually go and have a root around in a person's subconscious at some points - but as I observed in my review of The Medium, it didn't really scare me at all. Little Nightmares 2 did.
