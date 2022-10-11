The Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL gaming keyboard is £95 / $80 off in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We’ve never ran a full review of the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL keyboard – my bad – but all you really need to know is that it’s the G915 Lightspeed Wireless, one of the best gaming keyboards ever, without the number pad. That, and it’s currently a lot cheaper than usual in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until midnight tomorrow (October 12th).

Normally, you’d need to pay top coin for the G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL’s qualities, which range from the nippy and responsive half-height keys and solid wireless connectivity to just a general niceness achieved by its slim design and sharp, metallic looks. These price cuts, which are available on both Amazon UK and Amazon US, bring it right down into mid-range mech board territory, which should make it much more attainable.

UK deal:

US deal:

Side opinion: I’m increasingly convinced that the TKL (tenkeyless) form factor is the peak of home keyboard designs. You stick with what you’re comfortable with, obviously, but games that actually need a full-sizer’s extra keys are vanishingly rare, and TKL is the most space-saving form factor that never cuts more frequently-used inputs like dedicated function keys. 75% keyboards are similar but it’s a bit of a lottery whether those include arrow keys, and I need my arrow keys. I need them, readers.

There are only two catches to this Logitech deal, and the first is kinda… whatever. Technically this same keyboard was down to £104 / $143 on Prime Day in July, so it’s not the cheapest it’s been even in the past six months – but ultimately that’s only a small difference, and these Prime Early Access Sale prices still represent a jolly good deal.

Second, and this is altogether more important, you can only get these prices if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Yes, the Prime Early Access Sale is essentially Prime Day in big glasses and a fake ‘stache. Anyone with an active Prime subscription can go ahead and claim this, or any of the event’s other deals, and those who don’t will either need to wait until Black Friday 2022 or sign up for Prime’s 30-day free trial.