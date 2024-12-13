The makers of Yakuza are working on "Project Century", a new third-person brawler set in 1915

I've lost track of how many Yakuza games are in development at any given moment, but it seems makers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have space for more on their plate. During this evening's Game Awards, they announced "Project Century", a new third-person brawler set in 1915. There's a trailer below.

Now that's a stylish trailer. The setting, the music, the rain, the swagger of it all - I am extremely interested to learn more, and not only because I know almost nothing about it currently.

Is this a Yakuza game? I have no idea, although I'd guess not given it's only got a codename for now. Smashing goons with fists and bottles sure seems like a Yakuza activity, however. I bet that tough guy protagonist has a heart of gold no matter how many people he stabs through the heart with a knife.

The Geoffening has begun! Catch all the latest Game Awards announcements on our Game Awards 2024 hub page. You can also get the news hot from our liveblog.