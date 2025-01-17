The Marvel Rivals devs might ban you for using a mouse-and-keyboard adapter

Superheroes often conceal their identities behind masks, capes and in my case, a pungent snood-and-hoodtop combo that makes me look like I've crawled out of a drain. No, don't ask what my real superhero identity is. After all, knowing my secrets might expose you to the wrath of my enemies. And in any case, I don't trust you. It turns out some of you people have been keeping secrets from me, as well. You have been furtively playing superhero shooter Marvel Rivals with a keyboard and mouse adapter, which makes it look as though you're playing with a controller, so that you can take advantage of controller features such as high-sensitivity aim-assist in competitive play.

Well, get ready to be unmasked, you awful sneaks, because developers NetEase are planning to crack down on this duplicitous practice. If they catch you faking a pair of analogue sticks, they might even suspend your account.

"We define keyboard and mouse adapters as the use of software or hardware to mimic controller inputs with a keyboard and mouse," explains a post on the game's forums. "This method can grant an unfair edge in competitive play, for example, harnessing high sensitivity with the aim-assist features. Some common adapters include the XIM series, Cronus Zen series, Titan Two series, KeyMander series, and Brook Sniper series, among others. Any device enabling keyboard and mouse emulation of controller inputs, even if not explicitly listed, will be considered a keyboard and mouse adapter."

Perhaps you think you can slip the strong grasp of Justice by means of ratlike cunning. Fool! Ratlike cunning is the exclusive preserve of journalists. And besides, NetEase "have forged a strong detection tool" which they will "couple with the keen judgment of our watchful human eyes to accurately identify those using keyboard and mouse adapters."

I know that it's written in character, but I'm slightly alarmed that NetEase feel it necessary to specify that their eyes are human. Perhaps it's all a ruse. Perhaps everybody in the office is an Ultron clone, and banning mouse and keyboard adaptors is all part of some globe-toppling Master Plan.

Even if it is, I can't argue with the point that tricksy M&K bolt-ons give some users an unsporting edge. "We believe that gaining an unjust advantage through such methods significantly impacts the gaming experience for our players," the NetEase post continues. "Therefore, whether on PC or console, we will take measures to vanquish this nefarious behavior. Penalties for users of keyboard and mouse adapters may include temporary or permanent account suspensions, removal from leaderboards, or other punishments depending on the circumstances."

Marvel Rivals continues to be very popular. And chaotic, given that the entire cast are superheroes. This is a game in which everybody needs to feel like they could dominate. I don't envy the devs trying to distinguish the superpowered from the overpowered, let alone flush out the cheaters. If you missed it earlier in the week, they're planning to add two new characters a season, so the balancing is only going to get more complicated from here.