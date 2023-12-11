The Maw - 11th-16th December 2023
It's the second to last week before we set down our pickaxes, shoulder our packs and embark on that greatest adventure of all: holiday. The Maw tends to be at low ebb over the Xmas period, because it has a violent allergy to festive cheer. But for the moment, it still clamours for News.
Some game releases we're pondering this week: squad-based RTS Stargate: Timekeepers (12th Dec), Settlers spiritual follow-up Pioneers of Pagonia (13th Dec, early access), anime chainsaw metroidvania Cookie Cutter (14th Dec), "pixel pulp" visual novel Bahnsen Knights (14th Dec), and multiversal metroidvania Trinity Fusion (15th Dec).
Some slightly lengthier thoughts on Reka, by me. I get the feeling this will be an RPS favourite.
Ooft, one of the developers behind co-op mod Skyrim Together has said they won't be completing a similar mod for Starfield because "Starfield is ass". They're making the code open source, so another modder could jump in and finish it.
I'm always up for witch-themed games and Emberstorm's Reka, which now has a Q2 2024 release window, looks rather special.
Hold the phone, it's being claimed there's a Silent Hill teaser in the trailer for Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele's new horror thingy OD. As reported by Central Xbox, letters spelling out the word "Atami" appear faintly in a character's mouth during the footage. Atami is a city in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. The kanji for Shizuoka approximately spell out "Silent Hill". VGC say they've verified the claim after combing through the video on the official KojiPro Youtube - I couldn't see the letters myself during a quick glance just now, but perhaps you can?
An SSD is "a must" to play FF16 on PC, according to producer Naoki Yoshida. There's still no word on when it's coming, however.
The real-life "Florida Joker" is demanding millions from Rockstar for allegedly using his likeness without permission in GTA 6, as reported by Eurogamer.
This morning's music is Alone in Kyoto.
IT IS MONDAY. Set phasers to "spark joy" and FEED THE MAW.