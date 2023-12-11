The Maw - 11th-16th December 2023

Hold the phone, it's being claimed there's a Silent Hill teaser in the trailer for Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele's new horror thingy OD. As reported by Central Xbox, letters spelling out the word "Atami" appear faintly in a character's mouth during the footage. Atami is a city in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture. The kanji for Shizuoka approximately spell out "Silent Hill". VGC say they've verified the claim after combing through the video on the official KojiPro Youtube - I couldn't see the letters myself during a quick glance just now, but perhaps you can?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings