The Maw - 15th-20th January 2024

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has some follow-up thoughts about the recent announcement that DPS and tank heroes will be given the ability to self-heal, in a bid to make life less frustrating when your support players are goofing off. He notes that "it was a mistake to talk about this lone change out of context, since its a part of a much bigger set coming to Season 9."

Clarifying a few things with the self-heal. It's one part of a much larger set of changes coming to the game in S9. Internally we're talking about, and targeting some of these changes at damage spikiness in game, the role of DPS in securing kills, and the strength of healing. https://t.co/Ay68KOZAFD — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) January 13, 2024