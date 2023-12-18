The Maw - 18th-23rd December
It's the last week before the Xmas break, and the grapevine runneth dry. Soon, we will commence the annual Engluttification ceremony, a ritual of banishment in which we feed the Maw our entire Steam wishlists while singing an arcane carol of our own devising, Nth Days of Solstice, in which the famous partridge in the pear tree has Twice-Twenty Wings, and on each Wing I saw an Eye, verily, and a Mouth rejoicing for lo, the Great Catch-Up Period has come. But before that, there is still a little more News to cover.
Some games we're keeping under surveillance before we flee the premises: surreal turn-based RPG Entogious (18th Dec), construction-minded endless runner Project Bridge (18th Dec), 90s-style RPG Prophecy of the Shadow (19th Dec).
Here's another episode of Homeworld 3's Making Of doc, shedding a bit more light on the space sim's ship designs and audio.
Monster Hunter World is massively discounted on Steam this week. I mention this mostly because I had a terrible idea for a diary series called "Monster Flautist World", in which I try to solo the game with a hunting horn, but it turns out this isn't as hard as it may seem.
Unknown Worlds are teasing the early access launch of their next Subnautica game - we'll hear more in 2024.
Here's one I should have put in the intro above: grid-based first-person dungeon crawler Path of the Abyss goes into early access on 22nd December (don't worry, there's English language support, though it's a machine translation so expect some rough bits).
Alleged images for Free Radical Design's untitled TimeSplitters project have popped up on Fandom. The company have suffered layoffs and are facing closure.
Some music to get your motor running - Shooting Star by The Pillows, as immortalised by the FLCL outro.
IT IS MONDAY. Sharpen the mistletoe! Electrify the tinsel! FEED THE MAW.