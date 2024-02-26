The Maw - 26th February-2nd March
Our weekly news liveblog, with this week's videogame releasesLive
New week, yet more videogames! Gosh, those developers are incorrigible. I would characterise this week's new game releases as a gentle blend of cosy simulation and nostalgia, served on a bed of fantasy roguelikes. If I had to pick a most-anticipated, it'd be a toss-up between the remaster of a shooter I adored in my teens and the breezy amateur photography game that teaches you the kanji for "flower".
Here are the new games we think could be worth a play, at the time of writing: anti-RTS god sim shmup Gods Against Machines (26th Feb); daft otaku beat 'em up Pull Stay (26th Feb, early access); learn-Japanese-through-photography sim Shashingo (27th Feb); cosy neighbourhood builder Minami Lane (28th Feb); retro FPS Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (28th Feb); mournful single-player co-op Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake (28th Feb); mind-diving turn-based RPG Thyria (28th Feb); dice-based fantasy roguelike Tamarak Trail (29th Feb); boozy Porko Russo-esque flight sim The Brew Barons (1st March); co-op fantasy FPS Guards (1st March).
As ever, this week's new videogame releases are unofficially sponsored by the Maw, that darkling terror beyond time and space, which forever hankers to consume our universe unless it is relentlessly fed gobbets of videogame news. You can follow our desperate attempts to appease it in our latest weekly newsblog below.
Look, I'm trying to not make every one of my Maw contributions be to do with Factorio Friday Facts, but they keep outdoing themselves. If you missed their latest blog, it's all about Fulgora - one of the new planets in the upcoming expansion, which is sundered by perpetual lightning and covered in alien ruins to dig through. Looks like it's really gonna shake up the Factorio formula, this planet.
PCGamer have a short interview with Age Of Mythology: Retold producer Earnest Yuen about what they're changing. The key takeaways in terms of mechanics: god powers can now be used several times a match with a cooldown, there's a higher population limit to take advantage of the new graphics tech, and you'll be able to micromanage myth unit powers.
MiniMatt says: good mawning all, Nacon have a live stream thingy on the 29th (6pm uk, 7pm cet) promising a new Terminator game (different from last week's new Terminator game) and I'm a sucker for stompy robots from the future
Once again MiniMatt delivers - read more about the Nacon event here. I missed my chance to play last week's Terminator RTS, and have some pent-up Termin-anticipation as a consequence - hope the new survival game gets the most out of the license.
Jarmarmarn says: Particularly unsettling banner art this week, pretty sure the guy on the right is about to engage MAW MODE, top marks all!
The Maw's manifestations are many! If you sight any particularly disturbing etchings, by all means flag them up (bearing in mind the need to break the link text so as to avoid the Dread Automoderator, who I am beginning to suspect may be one of the Maw's sibling gods).
As reported by Gamesradar (HELLO KAAN), the quest is underway to decipher the backstory of Messmer The Impaler, the apparent villain of Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree. According to one redditor, he may have been referenced in the main game already.
Another Enshrouded update. This one makes the vultures sound better, fixes various crashing and performance issues, and stops you hammering through the supposedly indestructible bedrock at the bottom of the world.
Eulrich says: There´s Hidden Cup V going on, albeit i guess with Nate gone there´s noone covering AoE II that closely?
We covered a few of the recent Age announcements but yeah, I'm not sure we can channel enough Crowley-grade insight between us to cover the event itself.
As reported by Eurogamer, Yoko Taro is trying to get people to get Square Enix to publish Nier 3, inviting audiences at the Nier: Orchestra Concert in London earlier this month to applaud the idea.
Arrowhead's CEO says that Helldivers 2's shortage of player capacity and related online issues have now been sufficiently addressed that the studio are able to focus on other parts of the game. I played a couple of games over the weekend and it definitely seems a lot easier to log in and launch a game.
As reported by PCG, Rainbow Six: Siege creative director Alexander Karpazis has resisted calls for a sequel or 'engine swap', commenting that he feels Siege can "last forever" and that "I'm not going to name names, but you see games go through sequels and just completely drop the ball".
