The Maw 29th January-3rd February 2024
Gamers, non-gamers and those who Walk Between – lend me your ears, eyes and other sensory organs! It’s time for another week of new videogames and videogame news, as sponsored by that extradimensional terror known as the Maw. May our children forgive us.
Here are a few games releasing this week that we think could prove special: Mad Max-ish turn-based roguelike Outcast Tales: The First Journey (29th Jan), 1970s French detective sim Chronique des Silencieux (29th Jan), raunchy gay sci-fi visual novel The Symbiant Re:Union (29th Jan), Overcooked-style workplace comedy Speed Crew (31st Jan), swooping fantasy action-RPG epic Granblue Fantasy Relink (1st Feb), co-open world superhero murder party Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2nd Feb), gilded PS2 RPG remake Persona 3 Reload (2nd Feb).
As ever, if our list seems desperately inadequate that’s because we have absolutely no taste, and you should definitely address this by leaving a comment (but not a link – beware the dread Automoderator) pointing us toward a game of note. Happy videogaming all.
As passed on by PCG, Rocksteady have said they don't want Suicide Squad "to feel like a life commitment or be a game where you have to sacrifice a lot to see all the content on offer, or feel like you're not making good progress in the game if you can't play hundreds of hours". The proof will be in the pudding, but this is music to my ears.
The creators of Mind Over Magic - a wizard school sim that Sin deemed pretty good - have announced their update plans for 2024. The big emphasis seems to be upping the challenge.
Handsome Robert Purchese of Eurogamer (hello Bertie, I love you - why aren't you returning my calls?) has an interview with Obsidian about Avowed. Amongst other things, we learn that the game doesn't let you romance companions, so apologies recovering Baldur's Gate 3 players, you'll need to get your fix elsewhere. There's also some intriguing chat about whether players should be mindful of a developer's budget and team size when deciding the worth of a game. Should we?
Somebody's shared videos and details of a cancelled Call of Duty game, NX1, which was apparently in development at Neversoft, and was supposedly discarded in favour of Call of Duty: Ghosts. The leak has been rubber-stamped by former Neversoft project director Brian Bright, who has replied to the tweet below.
Nightingale is getting a limited-access stress test from 10am MT, 5pm UK, 12pm EST and 9am PT on February 2nd, 2024. Here are the details about how to sign up.
Via VGC, Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase estimates that it would take "twice as long" to remake Final Fantasy 6 - as long as 20 years, even.
Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson reports that Crash Bandicoot devs Toys for Bob and Call of Duty studio Sledgehammer Games have lost around 40% and 30% of their staff respectively, as part of Microsoft's mass layoffs revealed last week.
An enterprising Palworld dataminer has discovered an unused Pal, "Dark Mutant", hidden away in the game's code. It looks like Pokémon's Mega Mewtwo Y with the brightness settings turned down. Ta, Eurogamer.
IT IS MONDAY. The beast surfaces! Put on wellies and uncork the harpoons. FEED THE MAW.