The Maw - 8th-13th January 2024
Welcome to another instalment of the Maw, our weekly live round-up of all things New and videogame-flavoured, as we continue our eternal efforts to appease the festering dark god of gossip and reportage. I asked the Maw if it had any 2024 resolutions last Friday, and it responded with the brain-splitting clamour of a million fell voices crying out in anguish. I have run this through our Chthonic Translator and the short version is that it wants to get down the gym now and then.
Some new game releases we are tip-toeing towards with our shields raised this week, in case they turn out to be Mimics: Allison Road-inspired horror Supernormal (8th Jan), free turn-based dungeon crawler Buriedbornes2 (10th Jan), medical management sim War Hospital (11th Jan), feudal Chinese spin-off Reigns: Three Kingdoms (11th Jan), pleasingly nonsensically-named retro RPG Crystal Story: Dawn of Dusk (13th Jan).
Remedy have trademarked "FBC: Firebreak", which could be one of their Control projects, or a piece of Alan Wake 2 DLC - "FBC" is presumably Federal Bureau of Control, and "firebreak" may refer to one of the supernatural boundaries within the Oldest House, as noted by Respawn First.
Seems "Indiana Jones And The Great Circle" might be the title of the new Indy game from MachineGames, which is due to be officially presented at the Xbox Developer Direct on January 18th.
Well, this seems promisingly unpleasant.
As passed on by Alice0, Terry Cavanagh has released a new update for classic platformer VVVVVV, localising it in 21 new languages and bringing the game up to Steam Deck Verified status.
Diablo 4's Season 3 starts on January 23rd, as spotted by Destructoid.
As pointed out by Gamesradar, Valve have sent a DMCA notice to the creators of a Team Fortress: Source 2 mod and also asked the creator of Portal 64 to take their work down, for fear of annoying Nintendo.
Activision have detailed the next big round of additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The offerings include a new 6v6 Rio map and new game modes, multiplayer ranked play, a new Warlord and Champion's Quest for Zombies, and some time-limited events including one dedicated to anti-superhero show The Boys.
IT IS THURSDAY. All our Normality Detectors are reading "Quite Normal", but please remember that "Quite Normal" is the highest level of Normality they can measure. Better play it safe and FEED THE MAW.
Minecraft Legends’ next update will be its last, nine months after launch. You'll have one last Lost Legend combat challenge to take on, plus a final free skin.
Fruit puzzler Suika Game managed to sneak in a viral wave of success at the end of last year, inspiring a slew of clones not confined to the Nintendo Switch. Amping up the scale somewhat is the upcoming Cosmic Collapse, a more forgiving take on the 2048 x Tetris gameplay that sees you slamming together planets - or blowing them up with missiles - to get the highest score possible. Which planet tastes most like watermelon anyway, do you reckon?
Actors' union SAG-AFTRA have struck a new deal with AI tech company Replica to create AI voice replicas of actors, including for use in video games. They claim that it represents a "fair" and "ethical" approach to the use of AI.
As you can imagine, the news has not gone down particularly well with the performers whose roles might be on the line as a result.
FakeFish and Undertow are planning a new multiplayer permadeath mode for sci-fi submarine game Barotrauma. They've penned a quick blog and would like seasoned Barotraummers to give feedback.
Not a story, but the announcement of a "sex update" for Cult of the Lamb has a lot of people asking for sex updates for other games, including Minecraft. I fear I must ask you whether you want Mojang to put sex in Minecraft.
Here’s yer Helldivers 2 system requirements. The minimum to run the game on low settings is an Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470, 8GB DDR4 and a 100GB HDD (7200rpm). Find more on the PS blog or check the image below.
Today is all about generative AI tools, it seems. As reported by Variety, the SAG-AFTRA union have announced a deal with Replica Studios that will allow the use of such tools to create digital voice replicas in videogames, given informed consent from the voice actor in question.
Some morning music.
It seems that the latest Forza Motorsport had a rough launch on Steam - launched in October, it still has a Mostly Negative user review consensus. Turn 10 have blogged about how they're updating the game, addressing three of the major sore spots - progression, driver AI, and race regulations.
Valve have released their updated policy on games made with generative "AI" tools. The platform holder will require developers to post disclosures when they use such tools, and are launching a player reporting system for "illegal" AI content.
The "restructuring" of the games industry continues as Bloomberg reports that Twitch are cutting 35% of their staff - 500 people.
IT IS WEDNESDAY. Why do the chairs have mantis legs all of a sudden? Quick, catch them before they make it past the barricades. FEED THE MAW.
Cult Of The Lamb's next update is referred to by players as the "sex update", which is a missed opportunity because they could have called it the egg update. It now has a release date: January 16th. Join my egg cult by chanting "Eggs! Eggs! Eggs!" until it comes out.
If you enjoyed Brian Cox explaining Tekken lore, I recommend this eleven-year-old series of videos in which a pre-Succession Cox pronounces whisky names for you:
Palworld, the Pokémonlike with extremely familiar creature designs and monster pals you can put to work crafting machineguns, now has a fixed release date: January 19th. There's a release date trailer to enjoy, too.
The Xbox Developer Direct on January 18th will offer an update on MachineGames in-development Indiana Jones game, which we haven't had sight of since it was announced back in 2021. There will also be updates on Obsidian's Avowed, Ninja Theory's Hellblade 2, and Oxide's Ara: History Untold.
I completely missed that Industrial Annihilation had been announced. It's a proposed sequel to Planetary Annihilation that blends factory building into the RTS, and its developer is currently seeking investment. The Q2 2024 early access launch seems ambitious, as does talk of a campaign, but it's one to keep an eye on.
Brian Cox narrating Tekken's story so far is a thing I didn't know I needed until today.
Here's a new trailer for the forthcoming Horizon: Forbidden West Complete Edition. It'll support NVIDIA DLSS 3, Reflex and DLAA.
Show me the Champion of (Dead by Day) Light.
Good lord, Star Trek Online has a multiverse component, too. I haven't been following this game and it turns out they have pulled a Marvel on Star Trek. This is an outrage!
The 31st expansion for Star Trek Online, Both Worlds, launches on January 23rd. Apparently it continues the story of the "Borg King". Since when have the Borg had a king?
Gamereactor's been chatting to Larian about, you guessed it, Baldur's Gate 3. Amongst other things, senior RPG designer Anna Guxens acknowledged the criticism some players had for the game's third act. "Especially Act 2 specifically has a very strong closing moment that just shuts down a whole era of it," she said. "and then starting off in Act 3 especially if you have so many hours running in the rest of the game can feel like a much different tone."
Game Informer has an interview on the making of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, in which there are thoughts about RPGs "incorporating more action elements" and how "that will be the trajectory of games overall", which is a commentary/prediction Final Fantasy developers have been making for years. I feel like we've all accepted at this stage that Final Fantasy isn't just about ATB, anymore.
Fantasy Papers Please-alike Lil Guardsman has confirmed it's coming to PC on January 23rd - and here's a release date trailer to celebrate the occasion.
I had a good time with this during last summer's Next Fest, so here's hoping the final game lives up to its strong opening.
You may have seen that OpenAI and Microsoft are being sued by the New York Times for usage of copyrighted material when "training" the former's ChatGPT language learning tools. As passed on by the Guardian, OpenAI have now told the UK's House of Lords that "it would be impossible to train today’s leading AI models without using copyrighted materials". That's kind of common knowledge, I think, but I haven't seen it stated quite so bluntly, and certainly not by the provider of the software in question.
Horror sensation Lethal Company has received an update that adds weekly challenge moons with leaderboards, each using the same random seed. "The point of this is less for competition and more to give us all a shared experience," notes the developer. "It will also give even the most seasoned employees a challenge; I have no idea what moons will be generated for the months to come, but some of them will surely be crazier than others."
Unity are laying off approximately 1,800 people or around 25% of their workforce in a bid for long-term growth and profitability, as reported by Reuters.
cpt_freakout says: Maybe you already mentioned this elsewhere but there's an interesting hybrid-perspective RPG that came out today called Archaelund, it's on EA though so I guess it still needs work, but it looks pretty polished already.
This does look intriguing! I'm not sure I necessarily need a blend of first-person exploration and top-down team tactics, but I'm curious to try it.
IT IS TUESDAY. All ceramic objects within 100 metres of the Maw have grown faces overnight. Cast the sacred smelling salts and feed it, FEED IT.
Final Fantasy 14's next expansion is evoking the series' best entry in the reveal of its new cyberpunk city - and I'm holding out hope that it signals some more incoming love in the MMO as a result.
And no, I'm talking about Final Fantasy 7. (You get plenty!)
This pixel-art Slay the Spire-like originally made to teach a dev’s daughter maths looks like the best edutainment game I never had. It's apparently out soon, so we can all tick off "get better at maths" from our new year resolutions.
Final Fantasy 14's Fan Festival over the weekend brought forth plenty of reveals, including a new co-op mode that has more than a touch of Starfield to it.
Cosmic Exploration follows the likes of the Animal Crossing-like Island Sanctuary and Ishgardian Restoration as "expansive" lifestyle content for the MMO, seeing players work together to travel between planets and do... something. We'll find out exactly what ahead of new expansion Dawntrail!
The Samurai Champloo OST is finally (finally!) on Spotify, so please join me in bathing once again in the genius of Nujabes:
Edwin previously shared the latest trailer for Final Fantasy 14 expansion Dawntrail, and here's a dive into its two newly-revealed classes!
The Pictomancer is a magical artist with Splatoon and Scribblenauts vibes, while the second limited job after Blue Mage will indeed be Beastmaster, complete with a Pokémon-style monster-collecting mechanic. Exciting stuff!
Factorio, often called the definitive factory sim, has received a new update which introduces "parametrised blueprints". There's a lot more through the jump, but basically, these are templates for structures such as train stations that can be reconfigured each time you build them, so you don't have to start from scratch, with minimal "unnecessary UI clutter". The update has attracted a certain amount of interest mostly thanks to the accompanying developer remark that "I always thought the feature is too hardcore to be included." I'm not sure it's any more hardcore than Factorio as a whole, but the breakdown of its creation is interesting.
I'm sure Edwin won't mind if I borrow the Maw for a spot of hardwaring - AMD just announced the Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card at CES. It's essentially an RX 7600 with slightly faster clock speeds and 16GB of VRAM instead of 8GB. Maybe a less underwhelming option for fast 1080p?
We've also got Nvidia's presentation starting in a few minutes, with some new GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs likely on the agenda...
Medieval Machines Builder - First Siege is out this week and will make all your catapult construction dreams come true, possibly.
Kick Bastards - Mirror's Edge meets "THIS IS SPARTA" - is out now and has the makings of a fun parkour platformer.
Something we missed over Xmas: former BioWare scribe David Gaider and Obsidian's Josh Sawyer have been talking on Xitter about how and why 2D isometric RPGs took a tumble thanks to novelty-driven retailers and "industry wisdom".
As reported by law360, an unnamed former Activision exec has filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the publisher, claiming that his role was terminated as part of a campaign "to get rid of 'old white guys'". Age discrimination is a shitty thing, of course, but we should probably compare and contrast the "white guys" bit with Activision's last Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Look-Back report - as of 2022, 73% of the company's workforce were male, and 61% of their US workforce were white.
Shotgun King developers Punkcake Delicieux are gearing up to reveal their next game soon, which was originally born out of one of the devs making a pixel art maths game to help their daughter get better at adding and multiplication. I'm intrigued! And the clip below looks absolutely wonderful.
Here's the full trailer for Final Fantasy 14's next expansion, Dawntrail.
Morning music? Well, the GTA 6 trailer has made everybody fall in love with Tom Petty, so here's another one of his tunes.
IT IS MONDAY. I am up far too early (I have an appointment to get to on the other side of London). FEED THE MAW.