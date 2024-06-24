The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?
This week's least insufferable releases, plus our news liveblogLive
Happy Monday all! Yes, I wrote that with total sincerity. We all deserve a happy Monday - perhaps video games can help with that. As you'd expect, Elden Ring's recently released Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC remains this week's Big Kahuna, with no obvious mega releases in the offing to break its chokehold on the discourse, but I have dipped my latex-gloved hand into the gestation pools and fished out a few promising oddities.
Monday 24th June kicks off with bone-throwing dungeon solitaire Dice & Fold. On Tuesday 25th June, we've got the remake of mystical 90s point-and-clicker Riven - now with real-time 3D environments, shock - together with magic realist high school visual novel Until Then and Argentinian folk horror Pomberito, in which a farmer must survive five nights while investigating a local beastie. Skipping forward to Thursday 27th June, there's some Orpheus DLC for RPG musical Stray Gods, and the early access launch of 30 player last-person-stand 'em up Battle Crush. On Friday 28th June, there's the early access release of tornado-chasing simulation OUTBRK, which has you monitoring rogue weather on a 625 square kilometre map.
Here at the RPS Treehouse we'll be spending a fair bit of the week feeding the Maw freshly-hewn pieces of Erdtree, but we'll also be running our mitts over a co-op anime shooter I won't spoil, dredging up long-forgotten Aliens games, and possibly finding time for a stylised retro FPS or two. The Maw would typically consider this spartan fare, but there's so much molten Elden Ring DLC running through its cyclopean veins I think we'll get away with it. Even the Maw needs time to digest.
Erstwhile Days Gone creative director John Garvin is back on the horn with tweets about his pitch for a sequel, which game director Jeff Ross has said will "never happen".
Via PCGamer - yes, there are actually two dudes wearing that horrible lion costume in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Post-apoc city-builder New Cycle, which Sin wasn't wholly convinced by, hath a new early access roadmap. "Cormac McCarthy's The Roadmap", they should call roadmaps for post-apoc games. Planned additions include *squints* "luxury consumer goods"? Apocalyptic indeed.
Slay The Princess devs Black Tabby Games have said they're OK with you pirating their game if you can't afford it. The game is currently enjoying a boost thanks to a Markiplier video over the weekend.
Bamco have some advice for struggling Shadow Of The Erdtree players.
