The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Happy Monday all! Yes, I wrote that with total sincerity. We all deserve a happy Monday - perhaps video games can help with that. As you'd expect, Elden Ring's recently released Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC remains this week's Big Kahuna, with no obvious mega releases in the offing to break its chokehold on the discourse, but I have dipped my latex-gloved hand into the gestation pools and fished out a few promising oddities.

Monday 24th June kicks off with bone-throwing dungeon solitaire Dice & Fold. On Tuesday 25th June, we've got the remake of mystical 90s point-and-clicker Riven - now with real-time 3D environments, shock - together with magic realist high school visual novel Until Then and Argentinian folk horror Pomberito, in which a farmer must survive five nights while investigating a local beastie. Skipping forward to Thursday 27th June, there's some Orpheus DLC for RPG musical Stray Gods, and the early access launch of 30 player last-person-stand 'em up Battle Crush. On Friday 28th June, there's the early access release of tornado-chasing simulation OUTBRK, which has you monitoring rogue weather on a 625 square kilometre map.

Here at the RPS Treehouse we'll be spending a fair bit of the week feeding the Maw freshly-hewn pieces of Erdtree, but we'll also be running our mitts over a co-op anime shooter I won't spoil, dredging up long-forgotten Aliens games, and possibly finding time for a stylised retro FPS or two. The Maw would typically consider this spartan fare, but there's so much molten Elden Ring DLC running through its cyclopean veins I think we'll get away with it. Even the Maw needs time to digest.