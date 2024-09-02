The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Strange omens abound as late. Chickens are born with four wings, like horrible feathered dragonflies. Cows scream at the sky, then produce bile instead of milk. Most chilling of all, Aldi have discontinued their Village Bakery Seeded Medium Sliced Loaf (400g), replacing it with deeply inferior Village Bakery Lightly Seeded Loaf (800g). Throughout the chaos, the Maw simply grins, although it does seem to have a few more seeds betwixt its teeth than last week. Perhaps the Maw will deign to spit a single seed at us, from which we can grow the sapling of a new world and finally abandon this cursed, Medium Loafless existence. Until then, here are this week’s PC game releases of note.

Today, Monday 2nd September graces us with the Commandos-esque tactics of Sumerian Six, with a demo still available at time of writing. Tuesday 3rd September brings Supermassive’s jaunt into the Dead By Daylight universe with The Casting Of Frank Stone. Wednesday 4th September delivers roguelite Necroking and Age Of Mythology: Retold. Thursday 5th September’s bounty includes immersive sim Corpus Edax and fish-venture Selfloss. Finally, Friday 6th September comes bounding in with haunting Soulslike Perennial Order and Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

As always, this selection is but a light sprinkling of seeds on the 800g loaf that is the bountiful harvest of PC games, so don’t be shy about shoveling any additional recommendations straight into the Maw. There’s a loafblog down there too, don’t you know! Uh, sorry. Liveblog.