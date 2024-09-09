The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Autumn is upon us, or "fall" if you're from the other side of the pond. The leaves flake from the boughs like the dandruff of Pan, god of the wild - pandruff, perhaps? The waters of the rivers thicken, rejecting the fading sunlight, and the big coffee chains start doing monstrous things with hazelnut syrup. The Maw is ascendant during the darker months, its constellations growing visible to the naked eye. We will need a steady dosage of new PC games to keep it quiescent. Fortunately, this week is looking quite bountiful.

Monday 9th September kicks off thunderously with the full public launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Find comedy racer What The Car? running alongside the Warhammer behemoth like, well, a car with legs running alongside a Space Marine. On Tuesday 10th September, there's revenge thriller FPS I Am Your Beast, created by a few of the terrible tinkerers behind El Paso, Elsewhere, and the early access launch of action-RPG brawler Towerborne, created by a few of the mournful intellects behind The Banner Saga. On Wednesday 11th September, make way for farm simulator Mirthwood, which is sort of Stardew Valley but more storybook. On Thursday 12th September, it's an avalanche: the early access launch of witchy chicken-legged house sim Reka, closely pursued by dystopian blood racer Deathsprint 66, cosy open world van adventure Caravan Sandwitch, spacey six-shooter Wild Bastards, PS2-inspired sci-fi horror Hollowbody, and open world racer Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown . On Friday 13th September, finally, a choice of revolutionary period photography in Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber, creepy card-dungeoneering in Pyrene, and teenage cabin fever in Nocturnals.

Phew! Too much? Probably too much. As ever, it's possible that all of the above games are actually rubbish, and there are a bunch of other games I haven't mentioned that you should play instead. What was I thinking? Be sure to tell me so in the comments, and follow our weekly newsgatherings in the liveblog below. Have a lovely autumnal week.