The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Space Marine 2, Reka, Deathsprint 66, Wild Bastards and many more

News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
4 comments

Autumn is upon us, or "fall" if you're from the other side of the pond. The leaves flake from the boughs like the dandruff of Pan, god of the wild - pandruff, perhaps? The waters of the rivers thicken, rejecting the fading sunlight, and the big coffee chains start doing monstrous things with hazelnut syrup. The Maw is ascendant during the darker months, its constellations growing visible to the naked eye. We will need a steady dosage of new PC games to keep it quiescent. Fortunately, this week is looking quite bountiful.

Monday 9th September kicks off thunderously with the full public launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Find comedy racer What The Car? running alongside the Warhammer behemoth like, well, a car with legs running alongside a Space Marine. On Tuesday 10th September, there's revenge thriller FPS I Am Your Beast, created by a few of the terrible tinkerers behind El Paso, Elsewhere, and the early access launch of action-RPG brawler Towerborne, created by a few of the mournful intellects behind The Banner Saga. On Wednesday 11th September, make way for farm simulator Mirthwood, which is sort of Stardew Valley but more storybook. On Thursday 12th September, it's an avalanche: the early access launch of witchy chicken-legged house sim Reka, closely pursued by dystopian blood racer Deathsprint 66, cosy open world van adventure Caravan Sandwitch, spacey six-shooter Wild Bastards, PS2-inspired sci-fi horror Hollowbody, and open world racer Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown . On Friday 13th September, finally, a choice of revolutionary period photography in Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber, creepy card-dungeoneering in Pyrene, and teenage cabin fever in Nocturnals.

Phew! Too much? Probably too much. As ever, it's possible that all of the above games are actually rubbish, and there are a bunch of other games I haven't mentioned that you should play instead. What was I thinking? Be sure to tell me so in the comments, and follow our weekly newsgatherings in the liveblog below. Have a lovely autumnal week.

Key points

Sashiko is a sewing game where you actually have to sew. Do Corsair or Asus sell thimbles these days?

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Completing the Nic Trilogy, a piece on Qanga, which is like Star Citizen but not as exorbitantly expensive.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Also from Nic, the creative director of Star Wars Outlaws says they're going to make some of the game's forced stealth missions easier.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

From Nic, a report on Heaven 17 composer Martyn Ware calling out Rockstar over an allegedly rather pitiful offer to feature his music in GTA 6.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

I stumbled on Terror Of Hemasaurus over the weekend, which is a pixelart sidescroller in which you play an offbrand Godzilla wrecking cities. Not new, but seems fun.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

IT IS MAWNDAY

Stay weird, have principles, have fun, and FEED THE MAW.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

