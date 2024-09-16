The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Happy this week, everybody! The squirrels are trying to kill me. There's a massive horse chestnut tree outside my flat, and whenever I walk under it they drop conkers on my head. The squirrels are clearly Maw cultists. They want to give me a concussion and choke off the supply of video game news to the Maw, which will then manifest fully and bring about an age of darkness. Well, the joke's on you, squirrels, because I used to play grass hockey as a kid and I've been hit in the head by hard round objects a million times over. How else do you explain my choice of career? Anyway, here's a curated list of PC games that are out in the next five days.

On Monday 16th September, we've got stop-motion odyssey Judero, supersports-me-do Fairy Tale: Beach Volleyball Havoc, match-3 spellcaster Witching Stone, wall-punching Duke Nuker Chains Of Fury, and whatever Starstruck is supposed to be - toytown Black & White? Guitar Hero? On Tuesday 17th September, please either: help small blue folk survive glacial conditions in Goblin Camp, disrespect the boundary between 2 and 3D in The Plucky Square, or get your Devil May Clive on in the PC version of Final Fantasy 16. On Wednesday 18th September, Enotria: The Last Song and musical cyber-JRPG Keylocker join hands in a desperate effort to overpower UFO 50, which is trying to corner the market by being 50 games in one. On Thursday 19th September, a sophisticated blend of deicide and nostalgia in the shape of beardy axe management sim God Of War Ragnarok and SNES throwback Beyond Shadowgate. And on Friday 20th September, the chance to scale megastructures in Lorn's Lure, be a sliding bird in Faaast Penguin, and play post-apocalyptic politics in Frostpunk 2.

Some good stuff there, I think? There's a few promising games I've left out for compactness and also, because I keep getting double vision for some reason. Can you guess what they are? As ever, you can follow our news-botherings in the liveblog below. Have a fine week all, and beware the conkers.