The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

This week's Maw, quantified: one compound eye with nine hundred and two quicksilver facets. One and a half wings with the texture of freshly peeled orange. Fifty tentacles, proboscises or flagella, some slender as cheesewire, some thick as a conifer. Ten sets of amethyst dentures shared by ten thousand mouths. One utility coat of muscles. One bowler hat. And now, an accompanying inventory of this week's most eye-catching new PC games.

On Monday 23rd September, blissful masonry toybox Tiny Glade and the early access launch of top-down SimSTALKER City 20. On Tuesday 24th September, just... far too many games: zippy skybound FPS Echo Point Nova, mouse graffiti sim Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, pixelart creature-collector Beyond Galaxyland and, in early access, squalid mech bonanza The Forever Winter, simultaneous-turn 4X Ara: History Untold and period fantasy RPG Greedfall 2. On Wednesday 25th September, cheery roadster #Drive Rally. On Thursday 26th September, dogfighting deckbuilder Breachways and artsy retro horror Mouthwashing. And on Friday 27th September, the early access launch of Chinese Hades-a-like Realms Of Ink.

Are there other games deserving of mention? Probably, but look, I'm not made of hyperlinks. Please feed any games I've missed to the Maw via the comments on the right, and follow this week's frowsty and disagreeable attempts at news-gathering in the liveblog below.