The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Halloween is barely a month away and the Maw hoots and hiccoughs, demanding that I fill it up with original low-budget horror games, but I have no time for such things, because my thoughts are full of bread. Bread! There is nothing so horrible, and nothing so seductive. I'd like to cut back on the stuff to minimise middle-aged corpulence, but there's a place down the road that sells this amazing, tearable sourdough, and I can't get enough of it. Fortunately/unfortunately, there don't seem to be any bread-themed PC games out this week. Here's our round-up.

On Monday 30th September, why not take a tour of Zoochosis - don't sweat the wall-giraffes, they're meant to do that, I promise. Alternatively, set course for Starfield's Shattered Space DLC to engage in some reportedly "back-to-basics" Bethesda role-playing, or piratical venture Rogue Waters if you like turn-based broadsides and boarding actions. On Tuesday 1st October, oh wow, an Endoparasitic sequel. Who knew having three limbs pulled off would make for such a bankable premise. On Wednesday 2nd October, tinker with timelines to dissect triffids in Tarnished Blood. Or slam tilt the metroidvania in Pinball Spire. Or stick it to Satan's legions in Kill Knight. On Thursday 3rd October, the delayed delivery of bike courier sim Parcel Corps. Also Gnomes And Knights, a low-poly dark fantasia which merrily describes itself as "A REAL opportunity to FINALLY find the gnomes" whose "Low price matches the level of content's quality". On Friday 4th October, finally, the chance to kill off an entire cabin of vexingly photogenic youth in Until Dawn, or hole up in the garden shed with Grunn, which sounds amazing.

You can read of more novelties and curiosities in our weekly liveblog below. If there's a novelty or curiosity we've overlooked, let us know in the comments so I can purse my lips and seeth impotently. Look at that, I went a whole paragraph without thinking about bread! But it is too late for me. There is a shop-fresh bag of Hovis multiseed in the kitchen, and I can hear it whispering to me yeastily through the plastic. Please share any great-looking games we've missed, and have a good week.