The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Alas for the Maw. Last week we had a critical mass of people being off sick, away on trips, away on holiday, or locked in the cellar reviewing very long video games. As such, the flow of news to the dark god of video games journalism was sluggish. Thankfully, the Maw seems to have let us off lightly. It could have risen kraken-like from the abyss and swallowed the planet. Instead, it has merely summoned an extra moon. Quickly now, let's run through the week's PC game releases of note and top the Maw up before that bonus satellite does anything unconventional, like growing teeth.

We open Monday 7th October with a trio of indie charmers: stylishly stark detective story Phoenix Springs, epistolary Animal Cross 'em up Kind Words 2, and the latest of many posh, 8 or 16-bit throwback RPGs, Beloved Rapture. On Tuesday 8th, a chorus of sirens as Bloober's Silent Hill 2 remake exits the fog, pursued by Diablo 4's Vessel Of Hatred DLC. If Silent Hill 2's woeful paranorma-burg is too harrowing for you, why not play Townframe instead - it's also about people's memories of weird towns, but in a cuddly way. On Wednesday 9th, you must type to survive waves of evil words in Glyphica, which somehow wasn't made by a games journalist. There's also first-person melee platformer Shady Knight, for people who think the sword is mightier than the pen, actually. On Thursday 10th October, an RPG for the Dreamcast diehards, Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire. Meanwhile, the Overcooked formula has finally come for junkyard management in the shape of Tipston Salvage. And on Friday 11th October, clear some space for highly Personable RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. Or if that's too ponderous a release to end the week on, Breath of the Wildy platformer Europa.

Enough? Enough, I think. As ever, feel free to share any amazing PC games we've missed and chuck suggestions for stories into the comments. Find our weekly news liveblog below. If you have business outdoors this week, please remember to not look up. Extra moons are like advertising - they go away eventually if you don't encourage them.