The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Merry mid-October all! It's chucking it down here. This week I'm mostly playing a game of my own devising called There's A Hole In My Raincoat And I Can't Find It. The Maw is unlikely to be sated by such flotsam, so it's just as well there are also a bunch of new PC games on the cards. Please run your eyes over them while I experiment with putting my coat over a lightbulb again.

On Monday 14th October, embrace the permadeath potential of bonzai windmills in minigolf roguelite Up To Par. On Tuesday 15th October, grow yourself a colony of faeriefolk in Elven City Simulator, butcher Celtic myths in action-RPG Drova: Forsaken King, and befriend a wolf in wistful platformer Neva. On Wednesday 16th October, nothing will happen. Nothing whatsoever - not even the mocking motion of the eternal wind across the bones of our once-noble civilisations as they crumble to filaments and the sun falls hopelessly beneath the scoured horizon and reemerges on Thursday 17th October, when there is a new Mechwarrior game, and also Sniper Killer, in which you play both the titular shooter murderer and a detective trying to catch them. And finally, on Friday 18th October, there's Limb. It's a horror game where you speak to see.

These are just my highlights, as ever. Your highlights may differ. Come, let us pit our highlights against each other in gruelling deckbuildery turn-based combat. Beware, though, that I may play a "Steal" card and pinch any games you suggest for our news liveblog, below. Have a fine week.