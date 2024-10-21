The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Happy this week, everybody! In my efforts to achieve the absolute tranquility needed to spend five days shovelling PC game news stories into a ravenous otherworldly monster, I often go for an early morning walk. I tend to do this while wearing my trusty, enveloping Honcho Poncho, because the UK summer is thoroughly behind us and the very air has begun to squelch. Anyway, while walking this morning I think I actually scared somebody into crossing the road. It turns out roaming around at sunrise near Halloween looking like a ringwraith is a great way to become a figure of menace. Sorry, neighbour! I'll wear that nice top hat and opera mask from my socialite days in future. Anyway, let us FEED THE MAW.

We open Monday 21st October with a fat nourishing dollop of infrastructure: the early access launch of Railroad Corporation 2 and the debut of Factorio's Space Age expansion. On Tuesday 22nd October, The Axis Unseen is here to spill heavy metal all over your Skyrim, while No More Room In Hell 2 caters to the undead-fanciers. Wednesday 23rd October is the birthday of the almost offensively chillaxed picture-puzzler Wilmot Works It Out, together with sumptuous deck-and-city builder Technotopia, but perhaps you'd prefer to be a horrible fly. Thursday 24th October sees a small army of indie releases and relative obscurities weathering the blast clouds generated by the launch of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 - that's smalltown Japanese life sim Shin Chan: Shiro And The Coal Town, the enchantingly dreary FPS Straftat, dynasty management RPG remake Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge Of The Seven, and Dead Cell's dashing younger sibling Windblown. As for Friday 25th October - well, let's keep it straightforward and pick just the one game, anime Star Foxer Rogue Flight.

You know the score: these are only my recommendations and might be shit. Your picks might differ. Should differ. Please give me a hard time in the comments. No really, I crave correction. Beyond that, please find our news liveblog below with the usual fitful landslide of gossip, and have an enjoyable week.