Skip to main content

The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Slitterhead, Planet Coaster 2, Brighter Shores and more more more

Live
A very old drawing of a bear fighting a tiger
Image credit: Hendrik Hondius I / Rock Paper Shotgun
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

SCENE. A Video Game Website At Sunrise.

Enter A Reader Of News

A Reader Of News
I wonder whither there be'est any new PC games on sale this week, perchance?

Enter A News Editor, With Alarums And Excursions

A News Editor
On Monday 4th November, terraform hexagons to save princesses in Zero Orders Tactics. On Tuesday 5th November, take turns to run and gun in Metal Slug Tactics. On Wednesday 6th November, discover a kinder, cosier Runescape with the early access launch of free-to-play MMO Brighter Shores. Alternatively, build an incredibly unsafe waterslide in Planet Coaster 2. Or answer the call of Stardewty and strike the earth of Mirthwood. On Thursday 7th November, click mischievously upon bawdy Renaissance art in Death Of The Reprobate. And on Friday 8th November, swap/hack bodies in Slitterhead.

A Reader Of News
This list seemeth thin, my lord, and citeth not sundry auspicious PC releases that I have encountered on my travels.

A News Editor
Vex me not, sirrah, for I have a headache. Hie thee to the comments to share thy bounty, assuming our comments system is working again.

EXIT, PURSUED BY A MAW.

Key points
Via Rolling Stone, BioWare's creative director John Epler has shared that BioWare did consider making the latest Dragon Age more of an open world game. “We had been doing Dragon Age pre-production on versions of Dragon Age 4, and we did have a version that was a lot more open-world,” Epler says. However, the studio struggled to make the larger environment "compelling or narratively interesting", with Epler noting that "the reception to [Mass Effect] Andromeda definitely solidified that."

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Here's a crunchy breakdown speculating on why Monster Hunter Wilds's beta combat felt 'off' to some players.

Nic Reuben

Linkin Park nicked someone's League Of Legends world championships tickets, via VGC.

Nic Reuben

Against The Storm is testing a new biome, and you can play it via an experimental update branch. Thanks, PCGN!

Nic Reuben

A MONDAY NIGHT'S DREAM

Hell is empty, and all the video games are here. FEED THE MAW.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Read this next