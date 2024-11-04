The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

SCENE. A Video Game Website At Sunrise.

Enter A Reader Of News

A Reader Of News

I wonder whither there be'est any new PC games on sale this week, perchance?

Enter A News Editor, With Alarums And Excursions

A News Editor

On Monday 4th November, terraform hexagons to save princesses in Zero Orders Tactics. On Tuesday 5th November, take turns to run and gun in Metal Slug Tactics. On Wednesday 6th November, discover a kinder, cosier Runescape with the early access launch of free-to-play MMO Brighter Shores. Alternatively, build an incredibly unsafe waterslide in Planet Coaster 2. Or answer the call of Stardewty and strike the earth of Mirthwood. On Thursday 7th November, click mischievously upon bawdy Renaissance art in Death Of The Reprobate. And on Friday 8th November, swap/hack bodies in Slitterhead.

A Reader Of News

This list seemeth thin, my lord, and citeth not sundry auspicious PC releases that I have encountered on my travels.

A News Editor

Vex me not, sirrah, for I have a headache. Hie thee to the comments to share thy bounty, assuming our comments system is working again.

EXIT, PURSUED BY A MAW.