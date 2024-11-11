The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Good news, everyone: I'm off work all this week. I know, I know - a whole seven days with zero Edwin bullshit. What a prospect. Allow yourself a moment to savour the idea. I'm so thrilled for you! The Maw, sadly, does not understand the concept of "time off". Its hunger is as constant as the tide, as unrelenting as my retreating hairline. So before I disappear into a beam of sunshine, here's this week's list of new PC game releases.

On Monday 11th November, return to Ravenholm in the free prologue for Half-Life 2 fangame Project Borealis. Alternatively, start a new life in Everholm - while you're kondoing your cottage, you might spare a thought for your missing sister. On Tuesday 12th November, the Golden Idol rises and Tetris is forever, but perhaps you'd rather scour minimalist dungeons in Void Sols. On Wednesday 13th November, the Temtem monster-catching series comes over all Vampire Survivor in Temtem Swarm, while polished spacecrafter Astroneer gets its first proper DLC in Glitchwalkers. Thursday 14th November sees the release of hot pink horrorshow Sorry We're Closed, plus a couple of remake projects - Dragon Quest 3 and Little Big Adventure. And on Friday 15th November, finally, wield a megaphone against the heavens in Great God Grove.

There are probably a few promising games I've missed from the round-up, but that's for you and my unfortunate colleagues to worry about. Haha, I didn't even mention those new LEGO adaptations that are coming out midweek! Pure chaos energy over here. Anyway, find our weekly liveblog below and have the very best of times without me.