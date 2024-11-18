The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Happy this week, you people! The sky is a washed eggshell blue, the air smells of circus straw, and all the fallen leaves have eyes that glitter mischievously and mouths that screech underfoot like dial-up modems. The Maw must be feeling festive. Let's see if there any new PC games we can feed it.

Monday 18th November is a day of crafty auto-battling care of Seer's Gambit. On Tuesday 19th November, Into The Breach meets Tails Of Iron in Toads Of The Bayou. There's also Threshold, for people who love trains, stress and grimy pixelation, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, for people who love planes and pretty clouds, and Towers Of Aghasba, for people who love village-building and off-brand Avatar. On Wednesday 20th November, the actual, no-foolin' release of post-apocalyptic shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl. Stardew lovers may prefer Luma Island. On Thursday 21st November, "grand RTS" ICBM Escalation wants to have a word about those nukes you're stockpiling in Norway. And on Friday 22nd November, the choice of Hard Chip, an extremely nerdy puzzler about semiconductor chip design, or Toastercide, in which you try to launch a toaster into somebody's bathtub using Spider-Man grappling and time control. Not actually about killing toasters, then, but I guess "Peoplecide", aka plain old "Murder", isn't much of a game title.

As ever, there may be other and better games on offer that only you, the debonair RPS cognoscenti, can find. Our comments thread awaits your insights. Well, assuming it doesn't shove them into automod purgatory (pulling the Automod's teeth is top of my to-do list this week). There's also our weekly news liveblog below, in which sporadic journalism may occur between music recommendations and notes-to-self about replenishing my stocks of mold cleaner. Hope you have a good one!