The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

The Maw doesn't hibernate, but it does... decelerate. As the year fades, its seismic pulse slows from Gatling-gun prestissimo to howitzer larghissimo. Its compound eyes contract or dim or vanish entirely. Its limbs lengthen, forming contrails from the Arctic to Antarctica (what, did you think those were from planes? Haha. Hahahaha.) Accordingly, news writing becomes a kind of lullaby. Softly now - which promising new PC games are out this week?

We open Monday 25th November with cosy creature-feature city-builder Wild Country. Tuesday 26th November brings a couple of early access launches: on the one hand, posh pixelart roguelike Guidus Zero, which is both real-time and grid-based - the forbidden combo. And on the other, party-based industrial fantasy RPG New Arc Line, which gives you a world split between magic and steampunk gadgetry. On Wednesday 27th November, we take a rain check. Why not do the laundry or learn a language, or something? On Thursday 28th November, there's 30 Birds, a puzzler that unfolds across the surfaces of rotating lanterns, inspired by Persian miniatures. And on Friday 29th November, there's 50s anime detective sim LumineNight.

A slender assortment, that - if you know of any other games that deserve a mention, let us know. Alternatively, enjoy the relative quiet after triple-A launch season. Some local news from Edwinland: I've just bought a fan heater. It's the best thing. I kneel before it in the gloom with my duvet over my head and praise the small gods of ceramics. Wishing you a warm week.