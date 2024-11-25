Skip to main content

The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

New Arc Line, Wild Country, 30 Birds and just a few more

An etching of three monstrous figures in misfitting armour
Image credit: Wendel Dietterlin, the Younger/Rock Paper Shotgun
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
1 comment

The Maw doesn't hibernate, but it does... decelerate. As the year fades, its seismic pulse slows from Gatling-gun prestissimo to howitzer larghissimo. Its compound eyes contract or dim or vanish entirely. Its limbs lengthen, forming contrails from the Arctic to Antarctica (what, did you think those were from planes? Haha. Hahahaha.) Accordingly, news writing becomes a kind of lullaby. Softly now - which promising new PC games are out this week?

We open Monday 25th November with cosy creature-feature city-builder Wild Country. Tuesday 26th November brings a couple of early access launches: on the one hand, posh pixelart roguelike Guidus Zero, which is both real-time and grid-based - the forbidden combo. And on the other, party-based industrial fantasy RPG New Arc Line, which gives you a world split between magic and steampunk gadgetry. On Wednesday 27th November, we take a rain check. Why not do the laundry or learn a language, or something? On Thursday 28th November, there's 30 Birds, a puzzler that unfolds across the surfaces of rotating lanterns, inspired by Persian miniatures. And on Friday 29th November, there's 50s anime detective sim LumineNight.

A slender assortment, that - if you know of any other games that deserve a mention, let us know. Alternatively, enjoy the relative quiet after triple-A launch season. Some local news from Edwinland: I've just bought a fan heater. It's the best thing. I kneel before it in the gloom with my duvet over my head and praise the small gods of ceramics. Wishing you a warm week.

Fachewachewa says: Is commenting safe now? Hi, happy return to the old system. Does that mean we're losing the formatting here? Anyways, slow week, probably because of the upcoming steam sales. 30 Birds is definitely a cool one though!

We have, alas, lost the liveblog formatting. On the upside, I can now once again quote comments in the feed directly from the CMS.

I'm keeping my eye on Mama's Sleeping Angels. It's a multiplayer extract-o-horror that is visually and thematically redolent of Lethal Company but has plenty of ideas of its own. Golden Light enthusiasts might also enjoy.

Well, there you have it: our old comments system is back. OpenWeb has been fed to the Maw (your comments from the past couple of weeks haven't - they'll reappear gradually as the techies work their magic).

We are about to have a CMS outage. Nobody do anything news-worthy for at least 30 minutes.

We didn't write up Soulmask back at early access launch because I was very tired of survival games, and still am, but the game now has elephant mounts with hot springs on their backs, which seems Maw-worthy, at least.

Cover image for YouTube videoSoulmask Wild Ride Gameplay Trailer - Annual Update & Free DLC Now Available!
Watch on YouTube

Abyss X Zero continues to look like top stuff.

Here's the skinny on the first big Manor Lords patch, which adds two new maps and new building upgrades while reworking the simulation's marketplace and changing how ale and water are distributed to settlements.

How about some free dungeon solitaire to start things off? Here's Solitomb.

IT IS MAWNDAY

Let's avoid the puns this week, to avoid rousing the beast from its doze. Whisper it: feed the maw.

