The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

To your stations, colleagues! December has ambushed us like a hideous hairy man in a red bobble hat, and time is of the essence. In just a handful of weeks, Horace the Endless Bear shall strike the brazen gong labelled "Happy holidays" and atomise the world, that it may be born anew in 2025. Before that, we must heap the Maw high with any remaining new video games or video game news from 2024. Find below a few new PC releases for the pile. I thought it was going to be a quiet week, but it's actually quite a boisterous haul.

On Monday 2nd December, it's time to Get To Work, for we are bald and have rollerskates for hands and feet. On Tuesday 3rd December, it's hammer time in Pizza Tower-esque platformer Antonblast and, er, feather boa time in 2v2 fighting game Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age. On Wednesday 4th December, it's time to be a mech-riding sharpshooter space frog in Entropy Survivors. On Thursday 5th December - well, there are many ways to spend time: being a shootyman in Delta Force, befriending amnesiac gods in Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, acrobatically traversing a world of musical machines in Symphonia, exploring beautiful Final Fantasy dioramas in Fantasian: Neo Dimension. And on Friday 6th December, it's time to Assemble some Avengers and other caped eccentrics in Marvel Rivals.

Augh, there's a really terrific PC game I forgot to include! No, not Caves Of Qud 1.0 on the 5th, or Path Of Exile 2 on the 6th (thanks, Fachewachewa) - the other one. Only you know which game it is. Please deposit that game with all due reverence in the comments thread. Find the latest news liveblog below, and have a terrific week.