The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

There's not Much Ado this week, the final RPS working week of 2024, but I have a few last yuletide PC game bonbons for the banqueting table. On Monday 16th December, it's time to march up and down the streets of Neko Odyssey, photographing cats. Alternatively, get your teeth into Idle Colony, a powerfully sinister fruit-picking simulator. As for Thursday 19th December, let's recommend a VR game for a change. It's Alien: Rogue Incursion! I don't own a headset capable of rendering those xenomorphs, but it seems promising. And on Friday 20th December, settle down for the weekend with The Midnight Crimes, a hard-boiled point-and-clicker that whiffs of The Wolf Among Us.

It should be a quiet few days as we ready the Treehouse for hibernation. Nic's already vanished into the forests till new year aboard an Orc-drawn sleigh. I'm away Monday, as per the traditional pre-Xmas rite of using up leftover holiday allowance like I'm scraping carbonised potato out of a roasting tray. We'll be focusing on scheduling things to go live over the break, but I do have at least one feature I'd like to publish before Horace puts us into cryostasis. Find our last news liveblog of 2024 below - Merry This Week, all!