The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Dynasty Warriors, Tales Of Graces, Hyper Light Breaker, and maw

A scene from the metroidvania Blade Chimera, showing a dragon bellowing with green rays spilling from its mouth
Image credit: PLAYISM / WSS playground / Rock Paper Shotgun
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on
1 comment

Happy mid-January all! The year is picking up pace in terms of new PC game releases, and the symptoms of the Maw's hunger are everywhere. For example, my fridge has started bleeding an iridescent fluid. Peering into the oily green depths, I see a much older, cyborg version of myself dressed in spiked leather against a background of burning oceans. The other Edwin mouths and gesticulates urgently, but I have no time for his dire warnings of global calamity. There are new entertainment products to discuss! Here's what's coming down the pipe this week.

We open Monday 13th January with Airborne Empire, sequel to the flying city builder Nate Crowley hailed for its "arabesque steampunk" aesthetics and called "a weird, mirror-universe counterpart to Frostpunk". Forging onward to Tuesday 14th January, we are transfixed by the spectacle of a billion spaceships doing battle in early access RTS Annihilate The Spance. What is "spance"? I don't know, but it involves "minimal micromanagement". Also on Tuesday, the early access launch of action-RPG sequel Hyper Light Breaker, which I have mixed feelings about based on a demo at GDC last year, but am rooting for based on its pedigree. If you prefer your Arrrrpegging top-down, there's also attractive pixelart roguelite Heroes Of Hammerwatch 2. On Wednesday 15th January, there's Osaka-set metroidvania Blade Chimera and Might & Magic-esque strategy-RPG Broken Alliance. On Thursday 16th January, it's time for a remaster (in this case a "f remaster") of Tales Of Graces. And on Friday 17th January, it's time to musou in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

As ever, this round-up is but an artisanal shaving from the glacier of new video games. There are probably other, even worthier projects to discuss and you should definitely mention them in the comments, together with any Happenings we overlook. Find our latest news liveblog below, and have a jolly week.

Key points

Minecraft players are horrifying me with images of slanted buildings. Minecraft isn't supposed to look like it's balancing on one corner! BAD. WRONG.

My attempt at a slanted building style, what do you guys think?
byu/Jonhson_Jonh inMinecraft

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

A video from Grinding Gear about the next Path Of Exile 2 patch. Proper patch notes are coming later this week.

Cover image for YouTube videoPath of Exile 2 - 0.1.1 Patch Preview
Watch on YouTube

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

AGDQ 2025 has wrapped up, raising $2,556,305 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The best thing in gaming continues to be the absolute best.

Nic Reuben

The Death Stranding 2 developers are crunching, it seems.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Alleged anonymous sources have allegedly and anonymously told The Game Post that Bungie's upcoming MOBA project Gummy Bears is heavily inspired by Smash Bros, with a percentage-based damage system. See, I knew this was a good time to have a Nintendo pun week.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Unionised Don't Nod workers are calling for another round of strike action in response to potential layoffs, amid stalled negotiations with studio leadership over things like severance packages. An excerpt: "STJV will not sign a deal that would endorse management’s iniquitous initial project, even if it comes with a nice moustache." I, er, assume that's some kind of French idiom.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

As reported by Eurogamer, Toadman Interactive, Counterplay Games, and Freejam have all confirmed that they're shutting down, while Enad Global 7 are laying off 38 people at Piranha Games.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

This weekend I learned of Takara Cards, which is a handsome space roguelike cardgame with 80s anime-inspired aesthetics. They're calling it FTL meets Slay The Spire. Who are "they"? I... don't know. I don't know.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

PIKMONDAY

This week's puns are all about Nintendo, in hopes the Mario merchants might deign to show PC a little more love. What's the matter, Nintendo, you afraid of the Steam forums? Yeah, I don't blame you really. FEED THE MAW.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

