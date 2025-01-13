The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Happy mid-January all! The year is picking up pace in terms of new PC game releases, and the symptoms of the Maw's hunger are everywhere. For example, my fridge has started bleeding an iridescent fluid. Peering into the oily green depths, I see a much older, cyborg version of myself dressed in spiked leather against a background of burning oceans. The other Edwin mouths and gesticulates urgently, but I have no time for his dire warnings of global calamity. There are new entertainment products to discuss! Here's what's coming down the pipe this week.

We open Monday 13th January with Airborne Empire, sequel to the flying city builder Nate Crowley hailed for its "arabesque steampunk" aesthetics and called "a weird, mirror-universe counterpart to Frostpunk". Forging onward to Tuesday 14th January, we are transfixed by the spectacle of a billion spaceships doing battle in early access RTS Annihilate The Spance. What is "spance"? I don't know, but it involves "minimal micromanagement". Also on Tuesday, the early access launch of action-RPG sequel Hyper Light Breaker, which I have mixed feelings about based on a demo at GDC last year, but am rooting for based on its pedigree. If you prefer your Arrrrpegging top-down, there's also attractive pixelart roguelite Heroes Of Hammerwatch 2. On Wednesday 15th January, there's Osaka-set metroidvania Blade Chimera and Might & Magic-esque strategy-RPG Broken Alliance. On Thursday 16th January, it's time for a remaster (in this case a "f remaster") of Tales Of Graces. And on Friday 17th January, it's time to musou in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

As ever, this round-up is but an artisanal shaving from the glacier of new video games. There are probably other, even worthier projects to discuss and you should definitely mention them in the comments, together with any Happenings we overlook. Find our latest news liveblog below, and have a jolly week.