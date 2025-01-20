The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

In a bid to shore up the Treehouse finances following several staff departures, I'm announcing a new line of official Maw spin-off products. Presenting: New Viscous n' Delicious Mawflakes! The ultimate cosmic breakfast cereal, available in all the colours of the rainbow plus 666 others that aren't fit for human eyes! Simply pour over molten ichor and leave to stand - you'll know they're ready to eat when you can no longer hear yourself weeping. "Ready to eat" is a phrase that cuts two ways, of course - and what better way to accompany being eaten by Mawflakes than by reading about this week's new PC games.

Monday 20th January sees the release of what Nic has called the only good video game, Mekkablood: Quarry Assault. Despite Nic's appraisal, developers are perversely insisting on releasing other games this week. Games like None Shall Intrude, a tile-based card-battler in which you play a raid boss fending off hero parties. They're both followed on Tuesday 21st January by Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, which Graham says "might have been one of the best games I played last year" if it had released last year. Can't argue with the logic. Wednesday 22nd January brings the Steam release of JRPG boardgame Dokapon: Sword Of Fury and free-to-play party RPG King Arthur: Legends Rise, which looks cheesy as hell. And then comes the usual Thursday deluge on 23rd January: a new Tokyo Xtreme Racer, returning to the tarmac after 18 years, the PC version of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and a PC port of cult saber 'em up Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles. Friday 24th January, finally, is a day of monochrome feline whimsy thanks to Cat Detective: Albert Wilde.

You might be wondering where you can buy a nice box of nutritious/ravenous Mawflakes. I'm afraid your regular Earth money is no good here. Instead, you must pay in the form of comments, be they actual news tips or just drive-by shitposting. Write a few good ones and you'll find your box of Mawflakes at the nearest crossroads on a moonless night, when the clocks strike 13. Anyway, here's this week's news liveblog. Hope it's a good one.