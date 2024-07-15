The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?
Flock, Flintlock, Kanitsu-Gami, Norland and more besidesLive
I'm not sure it's physically or metaphysically possible to overfeed the Maw, but this week we put that desperate daydream to the test. There aren't any mega-sequels in the offing, none of yer Call Of Dutifuls, just an absolute deluge of neat and nifty originals - a deluge of such proportions I have been forced to unsheathe my HTML hammer and smash the customary single paragraph of PC game releases in twain.
On Monday 15th July, we have lunar base-builder The Crust, handsome 8-bit platformer Fallen Leaf, and gelatinous roguelike shmup Galactic Glitch. On Tuesday 16th July, there's Strange Scaffold's latest worrying oddity, Clickolding, in which a guy just wants to watch you use a clicker in a motel room, and the bright and breezy Flock, a fluttering creature-collector from the makers of Wilmot's Warehouse. I was going to call Wednesday 17th July a day of blessed, restorative oblivion, but then I glimpsed cyberpunk noir detective game Nobody Wants To Die, and folkloric metroidvania Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus.
You'll need a day off midweek, because on Thursday 18th July, it all gets a bit "autumn 1998". In no particular order, please be upstanding for: the amphibian shadow-hopping of Schim, the alpine slaycationing of Dungeons Of Hinterberg, the gunpowdery sorcery of Flintlock: Siege Of Dawn, the mucky early access kingdom management of Norland, and the immortal headshrinking of Vampire Therapist. And on Friday 19th July, finally, a colourful closing ceremony in the shape of Kanitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess, aka the best game I played at Summer Game Fest. Oh, and catacomb-pillaging co-opper Dungeonborne. Thanks for ruining my tidy finish, Dungeonborne.
Are there any important PC releases we've missed? I sincerely hope not. It may not be possible to overfeed the Maw, but it's definitely possible to give the Maw the runs, and you don't want to be within a thousand feet of that particular Altered World Event. Have a jolly week of PC gaming all.
IT IS MONDAYAnd helpfully, I'm off sick. Better today than Thursday, I guess. FEED THE MAW?