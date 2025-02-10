The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

This week is the week of Valentine's Day, and therefore theoretically the most romantic week of the year even though it's still winter here and the drizzle feels like it's falling inside my bones and the thought of another human's touch makes me want to wipe myself with sandpaper.

Some trivia from a person who's been in a relationship for decades: Valentine's Day comes less than a month after "Blue Monday", the most depressing day of the year according to a random travel company, and you know, I think we need more time to, as it were, switch between varieties of blueness. My picks for this week's new PC games likely won't help, assuming you aren't especially turned on by the thought of Harriet Tubman being queen of Carthage. Ah well. Let's commence feeding the Maw and hope that we strike a few sparks of amore from the creature's heaving flanks.

On 10th February 2025, a choice of two space-me-dos: Reality Break, a roguelite starfight 'em up in which you can "rewrite the universe", aka pick from a spread of game modifiers, and Astronomics, in which you stripmine procedurally generated asteroids as they tumble through your claim. On 11th February, it's time to recolonise the chronology in Civilization 7 - our review is on the way. On 12th February, some episodic pixelart psychic detective work care of Urban Myth Dissolution Center. On 13th February, it's time to harvest some adjacency bonuses in lightweight survival city-builder Dawnfolk. And on 14th February, a choice of decreasingly iconic grave-robbing in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, or getting the band back together post-bereavement in visual novel Afterlove EP.

On dreary days like these I take comfort not in romantic poetry, but the Good Book. Here is John 15:13 - "greater love hath no one than this: that they post any hot new PC games we've missed in the comments thread". Find our weekly news liveblog below. I wish you a week filled with both saucy shenanigans and embiggening gaming experiences.