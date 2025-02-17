The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Last week the Maw fattened itself upon the fizzy nectar of human romance. I'm not sure what it's in the mood for this week. Perhaps some nice buttered abbots? Sprinkled with freshly plucked silicon ants? And a side helping of heavily salted gangsters? With some crusty cyberpunk cities for dessert? Let's have a look at this week's new PC games, then.

On Monday 17th February, we resign ourselves blissfully to the cushiony procedural mountains of SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding. On Tuesday 18th February, we descend regretfully from the mountains and immerse ourselves in one or all of: Obsidian's first-person RPG Avowed, insect strategy circuit-builder Microtopia, apple-cheeked brewing sim Ale Abbey, and Don't Nod's latest smalltown wistfiller Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. On Wednesday 19th February, there's Tribe Nine - a free-to-play action-RPG from the Zenless school. On Thursday 20th February, it's time to dress loudly on the high seas in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii, murder the heck out of some destructible furniture in F.E.A.R. X Bloodborne shooter Unbroken, or roam a misty Japanese village in horror game BrokenLore: LOW. And on Friday 21st February, please be upstanding for Polish cyberpunk imsim Peripeteia.

Should these morsels leave you dissatisfied and battering against the bars of your cell with your comically oversized rubber mallet, please recommend some alternatives. Also please explain why you're locked in jail with a comically oversized rubber mallet. Here's our weekly news liveblog. May the next seven days of your life be filled with joy and possibly also video games.