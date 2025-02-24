The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

This week is peak Maw-feeding season, for it is the release week of Monster Hunter Wilds, in which there are many maws. Fanged maws! Tusked maws! Pincered maws! Floppy toad maws! Whatever the Rompompolo has on the front of its head - possibly a proboscis, possibly a customisable screwdriver? Whatever shall we throw into all these hungry mouths, gaping at us from the dung-caked dens of Steam? Demos, of course, for this week is also the week of Steam Next Fest.

The combination of an apex Capcom predator and a population explosion of mayfly samplers has driven all mid-sized beasties from the region, but there are a few other new games to discover this week. On Monday 24th February, free-to-play medieval MMO Life is Feudal: Arden enters early access. On Tuesday 25th February, Limited Run and Konami have a Ninja Five-O remaster for us. On Wednesday 26th February, it's time for R.E.P.O. (pictured in the header), another spin on Lethal Company's co-op extracto-horror format. On Thursday 27th February, the choice of Shift'n Slay, a time-looping cyberpunk grid tactics game, or FACEMINER, in which you manage a pre-Y2K biometric data processing empire. And on Friday 28th February, finally, the big Blangonga - Monster Hunter Wilds.

Please understand as ever that these are just my personal selections from the week's offerings. It is hard to see past the serpentine flanks of Monster Hunter, or look through the buzzing swarms of Next Fest demos. But perhaps you have access to higher ground or some kind of fancy thermal imager. Are there any promising new PC games I've missed? Let us know in the comments, and find our latest weekly news blog below.